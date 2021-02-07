'Extraordinary' season ticket renewals for Brewers despite uncertainty amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Baseball) is a big business," Schlesinger said. "But for our fans, it's the hometown team they've grown up loving; crying when we lose, cheering when they win. It's a connection that's generational and I think there's a sense that we're in this together, that the Brewers are important and we want them to succeed and that means investing in the team in whatever way people can. And we really do see that in so many of our interactions with our partners and our fans."

The development of multiple vaccines and improving distribution methods of those is providing reason for optimism, as was news that the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to allow a limited number of fans to attend their games by the end of the month.

Schlesinger and the Brewers will be watching all of those developments closely with the hope they'll be able to open their doors to fans for the April 1 home opener against the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers and Bucks have been in contact with each other and with City of Milwaukee health officials as they've developed plans to safely reopen their facilities.