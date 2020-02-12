Expanded baseball playoffs a welcome bargaining chip in labor negotiations for players

That advantage would now be mostly lost for all but one division champion. Had the proposed format been in place last season, the 103-win Yankees could have been forced into a three-game series against the 84-win Boston Red Sox. In 2017, a team without a winning record would have qualified for the American League playoffs. The only benefits for being a division champion with the second- or third-highest win total would be choosing its opponent and hosting the entire three-game wild-card series.

Among the players, the reaction to the proposal has been chilly, at least on Twitter. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer called it "absurd." Philadelphia Phillies infielder Didi Gregorius: "Why are we changing this lovable sport so much?" Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle: "Under this proposal, a 75-win team might be a playoff contender. Will teams continue to try to improve when they have to do less to make the playoffs?"

On the other hand, under the proposed system, Trout could have appeared in the playoffs four times by now instead of once, exposing baseball's best player to a national audience.

What the owners would love to do is say, "More teams in the playoffs! More money for everyone! Let's agree on this and go from there."