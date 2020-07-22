Exhibition game in Chicago helps Brewers players to get acclimated to the road

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ exhibition game Wednesday night against the White Sox in Chicago not only provided a final practice run for the regular season, it also gave the team its first taste of life on the road in the age of COVID-19.
Getting a test run of the new normal by playing their lone preseason game in the same town they will open the regular season wasn’t a specific goal for Brewers’ general manger David Stearns, though it certainly provided an added benefit.
“This works very well for us,” Stearns said prior to Milwaukee’s 5-3 victory. “We get to understand the dynamics of the road and we can work out at Wrigley (Field) tomorrow. We don’t have to get on another bus, and then we’re good to go on Friday.”
Unlike the NBA, which is in the process of restarting its season in a bubble-like setting in Orlando, Florida, Major League Baseball will instead play its games in teams’ home parks.
Having been able to limit Brewers players’ exposure during the three-week summer camp at Miller Park, the challenge of keeping them safe and healthy becomes all the more difficult and the fate of the 2020 season hinges upon successfully meeting that challenge.
Not only did the Brewers report zero positive virus results through the intake testing process, they’ve also avoided a positive test during summer camp while also managing to avoid the kind of delays and hang-ups that caused some teams to delay the start of their camps or postpone workouts.
Two players — infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo — tested positive prior to intake testing and while they’ve yet to clear the protocol, remain asymptomatic. Left-handed starter Eric Lauer reported to camp late after being exposed to someone who tested positive but was recently cleared to return to action.
The results have been encouraging but Stearns knows there’s still a long way to go and by adding travel into the mix, the risks get higher.
“Every other day we’re getting test results from our entire team and every time you open that email, you’re holding your breath a little bit,” Stearns said. “It’s gone really well for us so far. Part of that is we’re doing the right things and part of that’s luck, and we recognize that. And we’re certainly optimistic it can continue.”
Under baseball’s lengthy health and safety operations manual, there are no definitive restrictions on what players can and can’t do when away from the stadium, just that individuals should “ensure they all act responsibly.”
“It’s going to be different,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re going to have to make sacrifices on the road. We’re going to have to stay in our rooms a little more and the process of getting to the park is going to change a little bit.
“But at this point, we’ve become accustomed to doing things differently so it’s not going to come as surprise to the guys that we’re going to have to make some changes.”
Outfielder Ryan Braun said the adjustment process is likely to be more difficult for veteran players, who have well-established routines for life on the road, than younger players, especially those getting their first taste of big league life.
That’s also a double-edged sword, as younger players might be more inclined to get out of their hotel rooms and explore new cities while more experienced players might find hunkering down a little bit easier.
For both groups, it will come down to personal responsibility and accountability.
“We have very specific team rules and guidelines about what we are and are not allowed to do,” Braun said. “And there is a level of accountability to each other to follow those guidelines. All it takes is one or two guys going out or doing things they shouldn’t do to ultimately end up with a big outbreak that could be very dangerous for not only our team but the entire sport.”
“Going on the road presents a lot of unique challenges, and it’s really important that we take all of the rules and guidelines as seriously as possibility, abide by everything to the fullest extent that we can, and try to put ourselves in the optimal position to avoid being in that situation.
“One of the biggest keys to success this year is staying healthy, both in avoiding injuries, but probably more importantly in avoiding a large-scale outbreak where you can take out a large percentage of your players.”
Rotation set for road trip
Counsell announced his starting rotation for the first turn of the season.
Right-handers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes will start the first two games against the Chicago Cubs, with right-hander Freddy Peralta getting the nod Sunday in the series finale.
Adrian Houser will start the opener of a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday and Josh Lindblom will follow but Counsell was quick to emphasize that those five pitchers won’t necessarily be the starting five all season.
“Don’t get stuck thinking this is going to be the traditional five guys every day,” Counsell said.
Decision time
While the Brewers were preparing for their exhibition contest, Stearns and Counsell were working out the final details of the Opening Day roster.
Teams can carry 30 active players for the first two weeks of the season and Stearns expects the Brewers to use as many as 17 of those spots on pitchers.
“As it usually does, the last decisions come down to the back of the bullpen and the last few arms that will make the team,” Stearns said. “We’re just sorting through exactly what we want those last few spots in our in our ‘pen to look like.”
Black to IL
Reliever Ray Black will begin the season on the injured list with a strained rotator cuff.
The hard-throwing right-hander was removed from intrasquad outing Sunday with shoulder tightness and will report to the team’s alternate training facility in Appleton.
He’ll be shut down through the weekend to his shoulder recover and resume throwing early next week.
“It’s not going to be a long shutdown,” Counsell said.
Black, 30, was acquired last July from the Giants along with Drew Pomeranz. He appeared in 15 games for Milwaukee, going 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA. But with a fastball in the high-90s and no minor league options, plus the benefit of additional roster spots, Black seemed a lock for the Opening Day roster before the injury.
“I think it’s a setback for Ray, for sure,” pitching coach Chris Hook said. “It’s a setback for our club because depth is going to be extremely important through all of this.”
Braun plays vs. Sox
Braun returned to the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He also grounded into a double play.
Braun did not play in any of the Brewers’ Blue & Gold series of intrasquad scrimmages due to a sore left oblique but came through a batting practice session Tuesday without issue.
“(Tuesday) was a very good day,” Counsell said. “If he has a really good day (Wednesday), then I think we’re headed in a positive direction.”
Since making his big league debut in May 2007, Braun has never missed a season opener. He was optimistic Wednesday afternoon that a good showing against the White Sox would have him ready for the opener Friday.
“That’s the goal,” Braun said. “I’ve never felt like I needed too many at-bats to feel like I’m prepared to play, so hopefully if tonight goes well, I would hope to be in there on Friday.”
Brewers prevail
Milwaukee hit four home runs against the White Sox on Wednesday night.
Keston Hiura, Christian Yelich, Ben Gamel and Orlando Arcia each hit solo homers for the Brewers. Manny Pina doubled twice and drove in a run.
Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings. He struck out five.
The game was called without the White Sox batting in the ninth inning.
