Exhibition game in Chicago helps Brewers players to get acclimated to the road

Outfielder Ryan Braun said the adjustment process is likely to be more difficult for veteran players, who have well-established routines for life on the road, than younger players, especially those getting their first taste of big league life.

That’s also a double-edged sword, as younger players might be more inclined to get out of their hotel rooms and explore new cities while more experienced players might find hunkering down a little bit easier.

For both groups, it will come down to personal responsibility and accountability.

“We have very specific team rules and guidelines about what we are and are not allowed to do,” Braun said. “And there is a level of accountability to each other to follow those guidelines. All it takes is one or two guys going out or doing things they shouldn’t do to ultimately end up with a big outbreak that could be very dangerous for not only our team but the entire sport.”

“Going on the road presents a lot of unique challenges, and it’s really important that we take all of the rules and guidelines as seriously as possibility, abide by everything to the fullest extent that we can, and try to put ourselves in the optimal position to avoid being in that situation.