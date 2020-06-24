You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Janesville Craig baseball player Jack Blomgren signs with Colorado Rockies
Ex-Janesville Craig baseball player Jack Blomgren signs with Colorado Rockies

2017 Janesville Craig graduate Jack Blomgren signed a professional baseball contract this week.

Selected in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month by the Colorado Rockies, he signed with the club during an outing at Coors Field in Denver. He signed for $394,300, which was the full slot value for the No. 140 overall pick in the draft, according to MLB.com.

Blomgren, a shortstop, played the past three seasons with the University of Michigan. He started 137 games for the Wolverines.

He also started as a sophomore on Craig's 2015 WIAA Division 1 state championship team.

