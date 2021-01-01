Ex-Brewer Zach Davies joins Cubs in Yu Darvish trade

Santana, 20, was ranked 16th among Padres prospects. "His bat-to-ball skills are really good," Hoyer said.

Hoyer said the trade allows the Cubs to "jump-start our farm system in a big way," later adding, "their ages don't represent a window or when we think we can be competitive. Having prospect currency and having a great farm system is always a benefit."

As for including Caratini in the trade, Hoyer said: "That was something the Padres were pretty insistent upon."

And while discussing the Cubs' catching depth, Hoyer said of rumored trade talk involving Willson Contreras: "People have called about pretty much every player on our roster at some point this winter. The reports (Tuesday), fictional. There's no other way to say it."

Asked about attempting to get a sure-fire prospect in the Darvish deal, Hoyer pointed to other moves the Padres have recently made, such as acquiring for Blake Snell in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays without sending one of their "upper-level position players."

"They've held on to those guys for a reason, and no team has been able to get into that group," Hoyer said.

Hoyer looks at dealing Darvish as part of the Cubs' plan of keeping one eye on the present and another on the future.