Ex-Brewer Zach Davies, 3 relievers combine for 17th no-hitter in Cubs history

Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had no idea history was in progress when he entered in the seventh inning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Neither did lefty Andrew Chafin until he caught a glimpse of the TV broadcast in the clubhouse after he completed the eighth. A statistic on the screen caught his eye, highlighting how there already had been six no-hitters in the majors this season.
Chafin started talking about the fact with Cubs trainers as the significance clicked: "Wait a second, why would they be showing that stat at this point in the game? Oh, (bleep), I might've just ruined it for us."
For Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, a big handshake from catcher Willson Contreras after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers pinch hitter Will Smith to end the game presented the first clue.
"Tep ran out there and whispered in my ear, 'You have no idea what happened,' and then Javy (Báez) put me in a headlock — I knew pretty fast what had just happened," Kimbrel said.
For the first time in franchise history, the Cubs threw a combined no-hitter.
Zach Davies tossed six shutout innings, and Tepera, Chafin and Kimbrel sealed the deal in a 4-0 victory against the Dodgers for the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history and the seventh in Major League Baseball this season in front of 52,175 fans.
The no-hitter was the Cubs' first since Alec Mills' on Sept. 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marked the second Cubs no-hitter at Dodger Stadium, joining Jake Arrieta's feat Aug. 30, 2015. In a strange-but-true moment, the trio of relievers revealed after the game that nobody in the Cubs bullpen knew the Dodgers remained hitless.
While it's difficult to know whether the outcome would have changed had the trio been aware of the circumstances, "Yeah, it probably worked out for the best," Tepera said.
Cubs manager David Ross thought Tepera knew about the no-hitter while he was on the mound because of a 3-0 slider he threw to Gavin Lux. Contreras actually called the pitch, which Tepera shook off. When the right-hander did it again, Contreras went back to the slider. It landed harmlessly down and out of the zone to complete a four-pitch walk.
"I didn't want to groove one in there to begin with," Tepera said, "but it's kind of funny now."
The location of the visitors bullpen near the right-field corner at Dodger Stadium creates a limited view of the scoreboard. The Cubs pen could see the count, number of outs and some statistics, but the hit column was obstructed. The TV in the bullpen wasn't any help, either. It showed an overhead view of the field because of MLB's video rules. Plus, there are no box-score features on the screen.
"And there was a lot of traffic on the bases," Kimbrel said. "When you have a lot of traffic on the bases you don't really get as consumed that they're all walks. You figure, well, maybe one of them is a single or something like that. But that wasn't the case."
The path to the no-hitter was a bit unconventional.
The Cubs' eight walks were the third-most in a combined no-hitter in MLB history behind the White Sox (11) on July 28, 1976, and Orioles (10) on April 30, 1967. Davies walked five in his six innings, including the Dodgers' leadoff hitter in the third and fourth innings. But neither runner advanced to second — a nifty back-pick throw by Contreras and well-timed tag by Anthony Rizzo nabbed Mookie Betts to quickly erase the walk to open the third — and by the time Davies' night ended, he retired the last nine Dodgers he faced.
Davies attributed his early command issues to his mechanics being out of whack. He settled down and didn't rush his delivery to help him finish his start strong.
"Being able to place the ball inside on a lot of guys that was definitely a key," Davies said. "Hitters try and stay out over the plate, especially because I throw a mix of fastball, curveball, changeup, cutter, so they're looking at something over the plate that they can put in the field."
The Cubs' dominant bullpen fittingly closed it out. Tepera issued a two-out walk to Lux but forced Austin Barnes to line out to end the seventh. Chafin lost an eight-pitch battle against Betts, the at-bat ending in a walk — the seventh by a Cubs pitcher. Two pitches later, Chafin induced an inning-ending double play.
"The bullpen tonight was just a reflection of what they've done all year, coming in the game, shutting the door, hitters not really having a chance," Davies said. "Handing the ball over knowing exactly what was going to happen for the rest of the game, I enjoyed watching it myself, paying attention to every every batter after I came out."
Kimbrel entered in the ninth and walked Chris Taylor on four pitches before striking out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and Smith to end it.
"I don't know that I've been as nervous in a long time with a 4-0 lead, two outs with Craig Kimbrel on the mound than I was tonight," Ross said. "They all needed to get a walk in just to make the heart rate go up a little bit."
Báez hit a solo home run to center in the first inning, his 17th of the season, and Contreras added a two-run shot in the sixth, his 13th. Jake Marisnick's RBI single in the seventh scored Jason Heyward to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead.
The win moved the Cubs into a tie for the NL Central lead with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Get to know the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system with Minor League Baseball back in full swing
CAROLINA MUDCATS
Class A (Low)
League: Low-A East
Location: Zebulon, N.C.
Stadium: Five County Stadium
Manager: Joe Ayrault
The only affiliate in Milwaukee's system owned by the team, Carolina drops down a level this season after serving as the Brewers' advanced affiliate since 2017. Prior to their affiliation with Milwaukee, the Mudcats were the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1991-98), Colorado Rockies (1999-2002), Florida Marlins (2003-08) and Cincinnati Reds (2009-11); and the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (2012-14) and Atlanta Braves (2015-16).
Player to watch: LHP Antoine Kelly
Kelly, 21, was considered something of a project when Milwaukee selected him in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College where he led all junior college players with 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings despite throwing his fastball almost exclusively.
He used that fastball, which jumped from the low to upper 90s, to strike out 41 batters in 21 2/3 innings during Arizona Fall League action that year and spent the 2020 season developing a changeup at the Brewers' alternate training site. Milwaukee sent him to the Fall Instructional League but he made just one appearance before being shut down due to thoracic outlet syndrome, which required surgery in early November that kept him out of spring training.
Despite that setback, Kelly began the year ranked sixth among Milwaukee's top-30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com, and is expected to join the Mudcats at some point this season to continue his development.
WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS
Class A (Advanced)
League: High-A Central
Location: Grand Chute, Wis.
Stadium: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
Affiliated with the Brewers since 2009, the Timber Rattlers have a long history in Appleton, dating back to their inception as the Fox Cities Foxes of the Three-I League in 1958. After spending their first two seasons as a Class B affiliate of the Washington Senators, the Foxes paired up with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, with future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver leading the team to its first championship.
In 1966, the team began a 20-year association with the Chicago White Sox. The Kansas City Royals (1987-1992) and Seattle Mariners (1993-2008) followed, with the franchise rebranding itself as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and moving from Goodland Field to its current home in 1994.
Manager: Matt Erickson
Player to watch: OF Garrett Mitchell (above)
Milwaukee's first-round pick in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, Mitchell put on quite a display during spring training when he batted .367 (11-for-30) with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS.
He continued to impress with the Timber Rattlers, going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks and two stolen bases while making a number of impressive defensive plays before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him over the weekend.
Mitchell is expected to return to action this week.
BILOXI SHUCKERS
Class AA
League: Double-A South
Location: Biloxi, Ms.
Stadium: MGM Park
The Shuckers relocated from Huntsville, where they had played as the Stars since 1985 and became Milwaukee's Class AA affiliate in 1999. Since the move, they've appeared in the Southern League Championship Series three times with former top prospect Orlando Arcia earning Brewers minor league player of the year honors with the team in 2015.
Manager: Mike Guerrero
Player to watch: SS Brice Turang (above)
A first-round pick in 2018 (No. 21 overall), Turang earned All-Star honors with Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and, after slashing .287/.384/.376 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 82 games, earned a promotion to Carolina where he batted .200 in 47 games.
Milwaukee sent him to the alternate training site to continue his development last season, and Turang appeared in 25 Cactus League games this spring, batting .182 (6-for-33) with a home run, four RBIs and a .473 OPS.
NASHVILLE SOUNDS
Class AAA
League: Triple-A East
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Stadium: First Horizon Park
The Brewers return to Nashville after a bitter breakup in 2014, when the Sounds shocked Milwaukee by ending their 10-year relationship just as the team was finally on the verge of leaving decrepit Greer Stadium for a new downtown ballpark.
The decision led to Milwaukee sending its top prospects to the less-than-ideal settings of Colorado Springs for two seasons, then San Antonio in 2019. But after MiLB's realignment last winter, fences were mended and the Brewers will once again develop their talent in the Music City.
Manager: Rick Sweet
Player to watch: LHP Aaron Ashby
Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Crowder College in Missouri, Ashby posted a 3.50 ERA in 126 innings for Wisconsin and Carolina in 2019 and was fifth among Milwaukee's minor league pitchers with 135 strikeouts, earning the organization's pitcher of the year honors.
He spent last season at the alternate training site and performed well enough there to earn his first invitation to big league spring training, where he allowed just one run and struck out seven in three appearances spanning 2 2/3 innings.