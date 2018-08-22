MILWAUKEE — Scooter Gennett was not known as a power hitter during his time in Milwaukee, having never hit more than 14 in any of his four seasons with the Brewers.
He certainly showed off his power swing Tuesday night.
Gennett hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 9-7 and prevent the Brewers from gaining ground in the National League playoff race.
Gennett drove a first-pitch slider from Dan Jennings (4-5) into the first row of the right-field bleachers. Cincinnati added an insurance run on Mason Williams’ RBI double against Corey Knebel.
“We got two outs in the ninth and had the right matchup,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of the left-handed Jennings being brought in to face the left-handed hitting Gennett. “It’s the last thing you’d expect but give Scooter credit, he did his job.”
Gennett has 46 homers in less than two seasons in Cinncinnati. He hit 35 with the Brewers.
"To run around the bases and look at everybody I've played with for a while, it's a little better," Gennett said. "I can't hit lefties, right?
"It's a situation I look forward to now, when they bring in a lefty just to face me. Before I was always looking over my shoulder, seeing if they were going to take me out."
Milwaukee had tied the game in the eighth on Jonathan Schoop’s first career pinch-hit homer and Ryan Braun’s RBI double. The Brewers remained three games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who lost 2-1 at Detroit.
“We came back and scored two, it was a good offensive inning,” Counsell said.
Raisel Iglesias (2-1), who yielded Braun’s tying double, escaped a jam in the ninth for the win. The Brewers put two runners on with two outs, but Keon Broxton struck out swinging.
Gennett finished with two hits and three RBIs as last-place Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five games. Billy Hamilton had two hits and scored two runs.
The Reds rallied after the Brewers jumped on Sal Romano for four runs in the first inning. Erik Kratz had a two-out RBI single and Orlando Arcia followed with a two-run single.
Cincinnati responded with three in the third, helped by an error on right fielder Eric Thames. Romano’s bloop single drove in Dilson Herrera, and Romano scored after Thames bobbled Phillip Ervin’s hit. Gennett added a sacrifice fly against Junior Guerra.
Travis Shaw hit his 26th homer in the bottom half, but Cincinnati added four more in the fourth.
The big inning included a ball that hit second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and went for an RBI single for Ervin. Gennett’s dribbler past the mound scored a run and a passed ball allowed another run to score.
All four runs were unearned after third baseman Mike Moustakas’ throwing error allowed the first run of the inning, on a fielder’s choice grounder by Brandon Dixon.
"That was one of the stranger innings you'll ever see," said Counsell, who turned 48 years old Tuesday. "If the ball doesn't hit the umpire it's a one-run inning. They get three runs after a ground ball hit right at one of our players. And then the ball didn't leave the infield."
Stearns likes staff
On the same day the Cubs and Cardinals each added a left-handed bat in deals with the Nationals, Brewers general manager David Stearns reiterated he is open to adding a starting pitcher if the right one becomes available.
But he also said he has confidence in the pool of pitchers already in place, despite the Brewers posting the second-worst ERA in the majors (6.39) in the first 15 games of August prior to a pair of well-pitched victories on Sunday and Monday.
“Look, I am confident in this group,” Stearns said. “This is a group that has gotten us to a very good point in the season. This is a group that, except for a two-week stretch at the beginning of this month, has pitched pretty well and pretty competitively. That’s what I expect us to see going forward.”
Brewers starters entered Tuesday with a 3.97 ERA, which ranked 11th out of 30 teams. Besides the current five-man rotation, the Brewers have right-hander Zach Davies scheduled to make a final injury rehab start for Class AA Biloxi on Tuesday as he works through lower back tightness.
Around the horn
Schoop was not in the starting lineup for the third time in four games.
Schoop entered the night batting .157 (8-for-51) with 19 strikeouts since the Brewers acquired him from the Orioles on July 31.
Reliever Joakim Soria, on the 10-day DL with a right groin strain, threw a 25-pitch batting practice session on Tuesday “with no problems at all,” Counsell said. Barring a setback, Soria could be activated after Thursday’s off-day.
Up next
Rigth-hander Robert Stephenson (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will make his third start of the season in the series finale on Wednesday against Milwaukee. He went 6-0 with a 1.23 ERA in his last seven starts at Triple-A Louisville.
Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.48 ERA), who made a quality start at St. Louis on Friday in a game the Brewers lost 5-2, will go for Milwaukee.