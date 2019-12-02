MILWAUKEE — After sitting through two long, uncertain winters, Mike Moustakas has found a long-term home.
The veteran third baseman agreed to terms on a four-year, $64 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, a deal first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Moustakas, 31, slashed .254/.329/.516 with 35 home runs and an .845 OPS in 143 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, who originally acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline in 2018.
Moustakas was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft and after making his big league debut with Kansas City in 2011 he was part of the core that led the Royals to American League championships in 2014 and '15, and a World Series title in 2015.
After setting career-highs with 38 home runs, 85 RBIs and an .835 OPS in 2017, Moustakas became a free agent. But instead of landing a lucrative, multiyear deal on the open market, he returned instead to Kansas City on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
He had hit 20 home runs when the Royals traded him to Milwaukee later that season and he added eight more after the trade, helping lead the Brewers to within a game of the World Series.
During his short stint with the Brewers, Moustakas became a key contributor in the team's tight-knit clubhouse and established close friendships with teammates Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich who, like Moustakas, are Southern California natives and residents.
Those relationships played a big factor when Moustakas, again failing to land a multi-year deal on the open market, agreed to return to the Brewers on a one-year, $10 million deal last season.
Moustakas' departure — along with that of catcher Yasmani Grandal, who inked a four-year deal with the Chicago White Sox last week — leaves a big hole in the Brewers' lineup. It also could be the determining factor in Milwaukee's decision on what to do with Travis Shaw as the deadline to non-tender players eligible for arbitration approaches at 7 p.m. Monday.
Shaw had a miserable 2019 season (.157/.281/.270, 7 HR, 64 RBI, .551 OPS) and with the Brewers hoping to keep Moustakas around long-term he could have been let go.
But with Lucas Erceg, Milwaukee's No. 14 overall prospect, coming off a setback season at Class AAA San Antonio a year ago, Shaw is likely to return for 2020 and be in the running to earn back the starting job pending additional moves by Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.