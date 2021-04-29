Ex-Brewer Jesús Aguilar powers Marlins past Milwaukee

Miami capitalized when Aguilar drove a 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall.

Alcantara (1-2) struck out four and gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings. Wong’s two-run homer in the third accounted for the Brewers’ scoring.

Milwaukee called up Zack Godley from its alternate site to make the start in place of left-hander Brett Anderson, who went on the injured list Saturday with a strained right hamstring.

Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.

He walked the bases loaded but got out of the jam in the third. He appeared to hurt himself on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the third but returned to pitch the fourth, only to leave the game with a bruised right index finger after walking the leadoff batter and hitting the next one.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Godley is heading to the injured list.

“Trying to see if it was something I could still pitch through, and at the time I felt like I could,” Godley said. “So, nothing was said. Then, once I got on the mound and started actually trying to feel the baseball and throw it, it was a different story.”