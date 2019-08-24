MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers, Keston Hiura knocked in two runs and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Saturday night at Miller Park.
Milwaukee won its third consecutive game and pulled within two games of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card spot.
After managing just two hits against Milwaukee on Friday, the Diamondbacks’ bats again were quiet. Arizona had just four hits, three of which came against Anderson.
Anderson (6-3) picked up the win after allowing a career-high 10 runs in his last start Sunday in Washington. Of his 87 total pitches, the right-hander threw 60 for strikes in front of a capacity crowd of 41,737.
Thames put the Brewers on the board in the fourth with a solo home run to right field — his 19th of the season — off right-hander Zac Gallen.
Grisham followed with a solo shot two pitches later. It was Grisham’s fourth of the year and marked the fifth time this season that Milwaukee hit back-to-back homers.
After striking out in his previous three plate appearances, Hiura brought home two runs in the seventh with a bases-loaded line drive to center field. The single scored Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas. Yelich reached base after being plunked by reliever Andrew Chafin. Yelich added a double, his 26th of the season.
Christian Walker led Arizona with two base hits. Jerrod Dyson and Ketel Marte each added a double.
Prior to the game, Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin (3-10, 5.79 ERA) was designated for assignment by the Brewers. The 31-year-old right-hander had been on the injured list since late July due to a strained lat and was not expected to return to the active roster until mid-September.
“We talked to Jhoulys, we talked to his agent and evaluated where he was from a physical standpoint,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said. “Some of the guys we’re very likely going to have in September and some of the roster space from the 40-man perspective that we were going to need to create over the next couple of weeks. All involved, we thought this was the right time to make this move.”
The Brewers called up infielder Cory Spangenberg from Class AAA San Antonio and he started at shortstop, going 0-for-3. Outfielder Ben Gamel was optioned to San Antonio, with Stearns saying Gamel will be back with the club in 10 days.