Eric Sogard returns to Brewers on 1-year deal

MILWAUKEE — For all the talk of having plenty of time to get deals done, David Stearns sure has been busy the past few days.
After landing a pair of starting pitchers, an outfielder and a corner infielder since returning from the winter meetings, Stearns, the Brewers' president of baseball operations, struck another deal Wednesday by reaching agreement with veteran infielder Eric Sogard on a one-year contract.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the deal, which he said was worth $4.5 million with a club option for 2021.
Sogard, 33, could help fill the Brewers' void at third base but also has the ability to play shortstop, second base and the outfield.
You have free articles remaining.
This would mark Sogard's second stint with the Brewers, who originally signed him to a minor league contract ahead of the 2017 season. He went on to play 94 games for Milwaukee, setting career-highs with three home runs, 45 walks and a .273 average.
Sogard wasn't able to duplicate that success in 2018, though, and was hitting .134 when the Brewers released him on July 10. He re-signed with the team on a minor league deal but was released again in September and ultimately landed in Toronto on another minor league deal in 2019.
After slashing .300/.363/.477 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 73 games, the Blue Jays trade Sogard to Tampa Bay, where he posted a .731 OPS with 3 home runs and 10s RBI in 37 games. He was 2-for-4 with a home run in two games during the AL Division Series vs. Houston.
Originally a second-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2007, Sogard has a .248 average with 24 home runs and 165 RBIs in 694 games.
The Brewers have not confirmed the deal, which won’t become official until Sogard passes a physical.