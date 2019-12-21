Eric Sogard, Justin Smoak looking forward to new opportunities with Brewers in 2020

"I knew it was going to take a lot of work to get back to where I was," Sogard said. "I worked hard mentally and physically, I was able to get an opportunity early on in Toronto and just kind of ran away with it."

He plays second, shortstop and third, and manager Craig Counsell figures to give Sogard his most action at third following the departure of Mike Moustakas as a free agent to Cincinnati.

"His positional versatility allows Craig to mix and match," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "It's going to allow us to put guys in different places to hopefully be successful over the course of the season depending on what our needs are."

Milwaukee has just 12 players left from the 25 on its NL wild card game roster against Washington. The Brewers have added six players this month, also agreeing to contracts with left-hander Brett Anderson, right-hander Josh Lindblom, outfielder Avisaíl García and third baseman Ryon Healy.

Smoak, who also is 33, gets a $4 million salary next year, and the Brewers have a $5.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

He had 22 home runs and 61 RBIs last season but hit just .202 and played in only 121 games because of a left leg injury.