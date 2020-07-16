Eric Sogard goes 'with the flow' in his second stint with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard knew when he agreed to return to the Milwaukee Brewers that he needed to be prepared to do a little bit of everything.
Having played for the Brewers in 2017 and '18, Sogard was more than familiar with the way manager Craig Counsell liked to shuffle players around the field, sometimes on an inning-by-inning basis.
That could be part of the reason the veteran infielder has been able to embrace the "expect the unexpected" mentality which is coming to define the 2020 baseball season, in which the uncertainty of COVID-19 might play more of a factor in daily lineups than any alignment Counsell might concoct.
"This is definitely new ground for everybody," Sogard said Thursday afternoon during a video conference with reporters. "I think the guys have done a good job with the mindset of taking things one day at a time and trying not to plan for anything because we don't know what's going to happen.
"We're just trying to go with the flow. Ballplayers do a really good job with that."
A native of Phoenix, Sogard still makes his offseason home in the area. He was able to join other teammates with homes in and around Phoenix in using the Brewers' spring training facility during the hiatus.
Along with Keston Hiura, Ryon Healy, Luis Urias as well as minor leaguers Corey Ray and Tyrone Taylor, Sogard was able to take batting practice and work on fielding with coaches Jason Lane and Jacob Cruz.
Pitchers Corbin Burnes, Eric Yardley, Eric Lauer, Angel Perdomo, Freddy Peralta and Josh Hader were there, too, and in recent weeks took the mound against the position players for live batting practice sessions.
"It was huge," Sogard said of the ability to continue his workout routine. "We got to go there three days a week. It definitely helped us stay prepared for this abbreviated spring training."
The workouts also helped him a few hours out of a house that, admittedly, could be a bit crazy at times. Sogard and his wife, Kaycee, have three children — daughters Saydee, 6, and Priar, 2, and son Knix, 4 — and adopted two more children in the past year, daughter Leyla and son Rye.
Sograd has relished the opportunity to spend time with his children, especially after getting few precious moments with Leyla last spring.
"It was an exciting time to be home with the family and spend more time around them," Sogard said. "Obviously I miss playing baseball but I couldn’t have found anything better to do other than spending some time with family.”
When the Arizona heat started to climb into the triple digits, the family decided it was time to head to Milwaukee, where a home had already been rented for the season. Sogard was able to continue his workouts as well as spending time with the family but now that Opening Day is a week away, he's ready to get back to work — even if it means having to spend time away from his family.
Having them at home, though, helps Sogard remember the importance and urgency of the many health and safety protocols Major League Baseball put in place with the hopes of playing out its full 60-game schedule and postseason.
Opting out of the season to protect his family wasn't much of a consideration. Sogard and his wife felt comfortable with their family's health and safety and were confident they could get through the season without issue.
Focusing on baseball when the virus continuous to wreak havoc on the country is not a simple task, especially with the possibility that the situation could spiral out of control in the blink of an eye and bring the season to an abrupt end.
For Sogard, it comes back to being ready for anything and not looking too far ahead.
"Our main goal is to take things one day at a time," Sogard said "Obviously, things could get worse and it could all get shut down at any time but things are going well right now so let's continue to keep that going today and we'll meet tomorrow when it comes."
From the infirmary
Hiura (arm fatigue) and left-handed starter Brett Anderson (blister) were removed from Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage for precautionary reasons.
General manager David Stearns said there is "minimal" concern with Hiura's situation and that he doesn't think it's connected to the elbow injury that kept him from playing in the field during his senior year at UC-Irvine.
"We’re going to continue to evaluate it," Stearns said. "I saw him after the scrimmage last night and he did not seem particularly concerned about it."
Anderson has been dealing with a blister on his left index finger for the past week. He will be shut down through the weekend in the hope it heals, but the timing of the injury could make him a candidate for the injured list to start the season.
"I think it’s a possibility," Stearns said. "When you potentially are missing a little time at this point in camp, 9-10 days out from opening day, that raises questions. But I don’t think we’re at the point where we’re ready to commit one way or the other on that."
Urias is still asymptomatic but has yet to receive back-to-back negative tests and remains in the COVID-19 protocol.
"I know Luis is enormously frustrated," Stearns said. "Especially because he feels perfectly healthy. He feels like he can be on the baseball field right now. He feels like he can be ready for Opening Day. But clearly, we have protocols in place for a reason and we need to follow them."
Appleton update
Intake testing is underway for the Brewers' Alternate Training Facility at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton and players assigned to that camp are expected to have their first workout on Saturday, Stearns said.
Matt Erickson, an Appleton native who coaches the Class A Timber Rattlers and is currently working on Counsell's staff at Miller Park, will be among the coaches staffing the alternate facility when the major league season begins.
The Appleton camp will operate similar to the way Milwaukee has run its big-league camp, but without the ability to play other teams, there will be a lot of intra-squad scrimmages and other skills-based competitions to maintain a level of intensity necessary for players to be ready in case they are called-up during the season.
"The key is getting guys as many game reps as possible in an unconventional scenario," Stearns said. "It's going to be a challenge for both our coaches and players to keep up that level of intensity over two-plus months with what we're going to ask them to do."
The Brewers assigned 12 players to their alternate camp last week and will send 15 more players there once the 30-man Opening Day roster is set. The team still has two open spots in its 60-man player pool, which Stearns said provides flexibility down the road.
"If there is a player we want to add externally, it allows us to do so without releasing a player."
Cubs name starter
The Brewers have yet to announce their starter for the July 24 season opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field but they learned Thursday who they'll face.
Cubs manager David Ross announced that right-hander Kyle Hendricks will get the nod for the opener with Yu Darvish following the next day.
In 21 career starts against the Brewers, Hendricks has a 3.08 ERA but was 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts against Milwaukee last season.
Hendricks threw 6⅓ innings of one-hit ball in a 70-pitch outing in Tuesday’s intrasquad game.
On the field
Logan Morrison's three-run homer in the first inning sparked the Gold team in Thursday night's scrimmage at Miller Park.
Peralta served up the homer but settled down and went 3⅔ innings, allowing four hits without walking a batter and striking out one.
Josh Lindblom went five innings for the Blue team, allowing just a run on four hits while striking out six.
Justin Grimm, trying to make the team as a non-roster invitee, struck out three batters in the sixth inning.
