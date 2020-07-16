Eric Sogard goes 'with the flow' in his second stint with Brewers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard knew when he agreed to return to the Milwaukee Brewers that he needed to be prepared to do a little bit of everything.

Having played for the Brewers in 2017 and '18, Sogard was more than familiar with the way manager Craig Counsell liked to shuffle players around the field, sometimes on an inning-by-inning basis.

That could be part of the reason the veteran infielder has been able to embrace the "expect the unexpected" mentality which is coming to define the 2020 baseball season, in which the uncertainty of COVID-19 might play more of a factor in daily lineups than any alignment Counsell might concoct.

"This is definitely new ground for everybody," Sogard said Thursday afternoon during a video conference with reporters. "I think the guys have done a good job with the mindset of taking things one day at a time and trying not to plan for anything because we don't know what's going to happen.

"We're just trying to go with the flow. Ballplayers do a really good job with that."

A native of Phoenix, Sogard still makes his offseason home in the area. He was able to join other teammates with homes in and around Phoenix in using the Brewers' spring training facility during the hiatus.