Eric Lauer, Travis Shaw power Brewers past Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday night at American Family Field.
It was the first meeting of the two teams since the first round of last year's NL playoffs, a two-game sweep by the World Series champion Dodgers.
Bauer (3-1) allowed four hits, but the one that hurt was Shaw’s in the fourth. After Avisaíl García walked, Shaw drove a 2-2 curveball over the wall in right.
“Probably the wrong pitch,” Bauer said. “Just frustrated with choosing the wrong one.”
Bauer went eight innings and struck out six.
“Complete game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It just speaks to how good he is.”
Shaw leads the Brewers with 19 RBIs.
Lauer (1-0) improved to 6-0 in eight starts against the Dodgers, seven with San Diego.
“He's got our number," Roberts said. “You got to give him credit.”
“Biggest thing I was happiest with was attacking the zone,” Lauer said. “Being able to throw all my pitches for strikes."
Acquired with shortstop Luis Urías in a trade with San Diego in November 2019, Lauer was 0-2 with a 13.09 ERA in four games, including two starts, spread over three stints last season.
“There was really good life in the zone,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Lauer's pitches. “He pitched wonderfully.”
The Brewers bullpen preserved Lauer’s first win since he beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sept. 8, 2019.
Brad Boxberger pitched the sixth, J.P. Feyereisen handled the seventh and Devin Williams allowed two hits in the eighth. Josh Hader allowed an RBI single to pinch hitter Austin Barnes in the ninth before Mookie Betts flied out to end the game. It was Hader’s sixth save.
The Dodgers slipped to 3-8 in their last 11 games.
Burnes to IL
Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run.
The Brewers announced they had placed Burnes on the IL without specifying his issue.
“The only thing I can say is we made an IL placement, (and) we're following Major League Baseball health and safety protocols," president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "I can't comment more than that. I'm not going to speculate on a return timetable or anything along those lines.”
Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who will take Burnes’ place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29⅓ innings. He allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.
The Brewers have already endured numerous injuries to key players.
Outfielder Christian Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a strained lower back. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain has been sidelined since April 13 because of a left quadriceps strain.
Pitchers Brett Anderson, Zack Godley and Josh Lindblom also are on the IL. Second baseman Kolten Wong had an IL stint.
The Brewers recalled pitchers Alec Bettinger and Lauer from their alternate training site in Appleton.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.45 ERA) has faced the Dodgers three times in relief, but makes his first career start against them Friday. The Dodgers will counter with a bullpen game.