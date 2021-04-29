Eric Lauer, Travis Shaw power Brewers past Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday night at American Family Field.

It was the first meeting of the two teams since the first round of last year's NL playoffs, a two-game sweep by the World Series champion Dodgers.

Bauer (3-1) allowed four hits, but the one that hurt was Shaw’s in the fourth. After Avisaíl García walked, Shaw drove a 2-2 curveball over the wall in right.

“Probably the wrong pitch,” Bauer said. “Just frustrated with choosing the wrong one.”

Bauer went eight innings and struck out six.

“Complete game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It just speaks to how good he is.”

Shaw leads the Brewers with 19 RBIs.

Lauer (1-0) improved to 6-0 in eight starts against the Dodgers, seven with San Diego.

“He's got our number," Roberts said. “You got to give him credit.”

“Biggest thing I was happiest with was attacking the zone,” Lauer said. “Being able to throw all my pitches for strikes."