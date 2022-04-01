 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eric Lauer pounded as Angels rout Brewers 10-5

2022 Milwaukee Brewers schedule

Starter Eric Lauer gave up six earned runs on seven hits in 3⅔ innings as host Milwaukee fell to Los Angeles in exhibition play in Phoenix.

Keston Hiura had a two-run home run among the eight hits for the Brewers (4-7). Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels (8-4) and allowed three runs on two hits in 3⅓ innings.

Ureña contract details

Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday as a minor league contract and immediately selected him to the major league roster.

He can earn $1.55 million based on starts: $50,000 for five, $100,000 for 10, $200,000 for 15, $300,000 for 20, $400,000 for 25 and $500,000 for 30. Ureña can earn $1.05 million for relief appearances: $50,000 for 20, $100,000 for 30, $150,000 for 40, $200,000 for 50, $250,000 for 60 and $300,000 for 70.

He would have a $250,000 salary if assigned to the minir leagues.

Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings.

He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA, and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

Ureña's best seasons came in 2017 and 2018. He went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 2017 and was 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 2018.

