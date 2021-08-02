Eduardo Escobar homers to lead Brewers past Pirates in series opener

He also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances.

"He adds a professional presence to a really good lineup already, from both sides of the plate," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "There's just a very calming presence for him when he's in the box."

The Brewers' victory had a bittersweet finish.

Milwaukee's John Axford entered the game to a standing ovation in the ninth inning as he made his first major league appearance since 2018, but he retired just one of the five batters he faced before leaving with an elbow injury that will require an MRI.

The Brewers had acquired Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the day. He last pitched for the Brewers from 2009-13 and still owns the franchise record for saves in a season.

"It's unfortunate," manager Craig Counsell said. "The fact that he got himself back here was a real credit to him. You want the story to be good every night. Sometimes there's some unfortunate stories as well."

Pittsburgh trailed 6-0 heading into the ninth but brought the tying run to the plate after Axford and Brad Boxberger each issued bases-loaded walks. Boxberger ended the comeback attempt by striking out Phillip Evans to earn his fourth save in six opportunities.