Down to the wire: Brewers control playoff destiny entering regular-season finale

ST. LOUIS — Forget the shortened schedule. Forget the hiatus. Forget the slumps. Forget what should have happened and forget what didn't.
Forget all of it, including the math because after all that's happened since baseball came to a halt way back in March, started back up on July 4 and began actually playing games later that month, the Milwaukee Brewers' 2020 season comes down to one game this afternoon against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Win it and the Brewers are in the postseason for a franchise-record third consecutive season. Lose it and there's still a chance, but when a team controls its own destiny, it's best to not squander the opportunity.
"With the way this year has gone, it felt like inevitably it would just come down to the last day of the season," Ryan Braun said. "We’re all excited about the opportunity."
Entering their regular-season finale against the Cardinals this afternoon, the Brewers are tied with the Giants at 29-30. Should both win Sunday, the Brewers would advance to the postseason based on the interdivisional record tiebreaker — the Brewers were 20-20 against their NL Central opponents while the Giants went 19-21 against their rivals in the NL West. Wins by the Brewers and Giants would also mean the Cardinals would have to play a doubleheader against the Tigers on Monday to determine the final NL playoff spot.
The Brewers could lose and clinch a playoff spot if the Giants and Phillies both lose as well, but the easiest path into the eight-team National League field is simply to beat the Cardinals.
"We’d rather have already clinched but I think in these games we can flip that switch," Brandon Woodruff said. "That’s kind of what has made us special the last two or three years in making the playoffs. We’re able to play good baseball at the right time."
With the exception of the Royals and Tigers, who get under way at noon, all of Sunday's games are scheduled to start between 2-2:15 p.m. CDT. And with so many other teams' fates dependent upon what happens between the Brewers and Cardinals, all eyes will be on Craig Counsell's team.
"I think it's a great idea," Counsell said of scheduling the entire slate at the same time. "We’ve got a shot at it. We’ve got a veteran pitcher (left-hander Brett Anderson) on the mound and that's going to be perfect for the situation. I’m excited to watch him watch him do his thing.
"It's the game to watch."
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
Clinched: Dodgers*, Braves*, Cubs*, Padres*, Reds, Marlins
*-Clinched home-field advantage for Wild Card round
In contention: Brewers (29-30), Cardinals (29-28), Giants (29-30), Phillies (28-31)
Sunday schedule: Padres at Giants, 2 p.m.; Reds at Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Phillies at Rays, 2:10 p.m.; Brewers at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
2020 MLB PLAYOFF FORMAT
Qualification
Eight teams from each league will qualify for the postseason. As in previous years, the three divisional champions from each league, as well as two wild card teams qualify. In addition, under a format adopted by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association, the three runners-up in each division will also make the playoff field, with the wild cards in each league being awarded to the teams with the highest winning percentage, regardless of division.
MLB.com has a full list of tiebreaker protocols.
Seeding
The division winners will earn the top three seeds in each league, by order of winning percentage. Seeds 4-6 will go to the second-place teams while the wild cards will get the last two spots.
Format
Instead of the traditional winner-take-all Wild Card game of years past, all teams will open the playoffs with a three-game series. The top four seeds will host all three games in their home stadiums. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will follow their traditional five- and seven-game formats but will be held at neutral sites this year, with American League games taking place at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The National League will use two Texas stadiums: Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new park in Arlington, which will also host the World Series.
Schedule
Another big change to this year's postseason will be the elimination of days off through the first three rounds. There will still be off-days during the World Series between games three and four and five and six, as in years past, but all other series will be played in three, five and seven consecutive days.
In the American League, the Wild Card round will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the NL Wild Card series getting underway on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The AL Division Series will start on Monday, Oct. 5 and the NLDS gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 6 and the League Championship Series will start on Sunday, Oct. 11 (ALCS) and Monday, Oct. 12.
Game 1 of the 116th World Series will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.