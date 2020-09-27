Down to the wire: Brewers control playoff destiny entering regular-season finale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Forget the shortened schedule. Forget the hiatus. Forget the slumps. Forget what should have happened and forget what didn't.

Forget all of it, including the math because after all that's happened since baseball came to a halt way back in March, started back up on July 4 and began actually playing games later that month, the Milwaukee Brewers' 2020 season comes down to one game this afternoon against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Win it and the Brewers are in the postseason for a franchise-record third consecutive season. Lose it and there's still a chance, but when a team controls its own destiny, it's best to not squander the opportunity.

"With the way this year has gone, it felt like inevitably it would just come down to the last day of the season," Ryan Braun said. "We’re all excited about the opportunity."