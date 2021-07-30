Down 4-0 in first inning, Brewers roar back to beat Braves

ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Brewers are playing so well they're not even fazed by a first-inning, four-run deficit.
Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame the worst start of the season by Corbin Burnes to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday night.
Escobar, acquired from Arizona two days earlier, went deep in the ninth of his debut with the Brewers. García had three hits, including a three-run homer, as the NL Central leaders got their fourth consecutive win and eighth straight road victory.
Milwaukee is 9-3 since the All-Star break and has a seven-game lead over Cincinnati in the division.
“Everything is going together for us,” García said. “Pitching, defense and hitting. I think it’s important. That’s how you win games. We are a team. Everybody has to contribute and that’s what we’re doing.”
Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season.
“I just didn’t really find that rhythm really early on,” Burnes said.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big opening inning.
The Brewers' bats had Burnes' back.
“He’s an All-Star pitcher,” García said. “Sometimes that happens. You just want to come back for him.”
The Brewers rallied with four runs in the third against Touki Toussaint (1-2) and four more in the fourth.
García's three-run homer tied the game in the third. After Kolten Wong's double to right field drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fourth to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead, Adames' two-run shot knocked Toussaint out of the game.
Burnes' NL-leading 2.12 ERA entering the game rose to 2.46. He gave up five hits, including run-scoring singles to Freddie Freeman and Stephen Vogt in the first.
The big first inning was a positive reaction to the Braves' extremely busy trade deadline day. General manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in four trades.
Duvall arrived from Miami in time to start in left field. Duvall's run-scoring single in the fifth drove in Freeman, who walked, to knock Burnes out of the game.
The other newcomers are expected on Saturday. The Braves began the day four games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.
Brad Boxberger (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Burnes.
Toussaint allowed seven runs in 3⅓ innings after giving up a combined two runs in his first two starts of the season.
“It’s just the command wasn’t as good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “The previous two he’s thrown a lot of strikes. The fastball was leaking today. Just not as sharp.”
First things first
Escobar started at third base. He could play a new position, first base, as soon as Saturday night. Escobar told manager Craig Counsell he will play wherever he is needed.
“Wherever you need me, I’ll be there for you,” Escobar said. “Most important to me is to play every day.”
Counsell said he plans to play Escobar at first base against left-handers. “We’ll have to see how that goes,” Counsell said. “The more he does it, the better he’ll get at it.”
Escobar made a strong defensive play for an inning-ending double play in the fifth. He took a strong throw from Bradley in center field and quickly made a sweeping tag of Duvall, who attempted to advance from second base to third on Vogt's fly ball.
Let's make two deals
The Brewers made two more moves to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.
Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit.
Curtiss and Norris boost the depth of a bullpen headed by All-Star closer Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams.
“We added to our depth, to our choices and created some insurance for the big innings, the leverage innings there,” Counsell said. “We feel like with the group we have to attack the last two months, we’ll have guys step up. There’s enough good arms there, enough talented arms there that no matter what happens, we’ll be in a good spot.”
Curtiss, 28, is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games for Miami. The right-hander has made three starts and 35 relief appearances. He has struck out 40 and walked nine in 40 innings. While Norris is set to be a free agent after this season, Curtiss’ contract runs through 2025.
The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.
Trainer's room
Brewers infielder Keston Hiura was optioned to Class AAA Nashville and right-hander Patrick Weigel was designated for assignment.