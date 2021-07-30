Down 4-0 in first inning, Brewers roar back to beat Braves

Toussaint allowed seven runs in 3⅓ innings after giving up a combined two runs in his first two starts of the season.

“It’s just the command wasn’t as good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “The previous two he’s thrown a lot of strikes. The fastball was leaking today. Just not as sharp.”

First things first

Escobar started at third base. He could play a new position, first base, as soon as Saturday night. Escobar told manager Craig Counsell he will play wherever he is needed.

“Wherever you need me, I’ll be there for you,” Escobar said. “Most important to me is to play every day.”

Counsell said he plans to play Escobar at first base against left-handers. “We’ll have to see how that goes,” Counsell said. “The more he does it, the better he’ll get at it.”

Escobar made a strong defensive play for an inning-ending double play in the fifth. He took a strong throw from Bradley in center field and quickly made a sweeping tag of Duvall, who attempted to advance from second base to third on Vogt's fly ball.

Let's make two deals