Lounging on a boat atop Lake Tahoe, leaning into the frenzy consuming the Dodgers fan base back in Los Angeles, Justin Turner and Alex Wood posed for a video on Wednesday afternoon. They wore swim trunks and shades as they stared at their iPhones. A notification chimed.
“It’s done,” Wood said.
“It’s done?” Turner said.
“We got Manny, dude,” Wood said.
“We got Manny?” Turner said. “We got Manny! We got Manny, baby!”
Two weeks after the Lakers landed LeBron James, the Dodgers countered by acquiring a superstar of their own. Manny Machado lacks the worldwide fame and unparalleled game of Los Angeles’ new king. But he might help bring a championship to Dodger Stadium before James can return a title to Staples Center.
Turner’s wife posted the clip on Twitter shortly after the trade was finalized on Wednesday afternoon: Machado, the 26-year-old shortstop, to the Dodgers for a five-prospect package headlined by double-A outfielder Yusniel Diaz heading back to the Baltimore Orioles. The front office of Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi outbid a sizable field of suitors and extracted Machado from the notably finicky Baltimore Orioles. He represents the latest midseason rental brought to town in hopes of ending the team’s 30-season championship drought.
The addition of Machado adds a thunderous bat to an offense that leads the National League in home runs. Machado has slugged 24 this season with a career-best .963 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has struggled in readjusting to shortstop this year after six seasons as a third baseman, but the Dodgers believe the ferocity of his offense outweighs any qualms about his defense.
The trade does not solve all the team’s issues. The Dodgers ended the first half with a half-game lead in the National League West after an ungainly start to the season, but with unresolved questions about their pitching staff. The bridge to closer Kenley Jansen requires fortification. The team is expected to pursue further upgrades before the July 31 trade deadline.
Machado will join the Dodgers on Friday in Milwaukee to start the second half. He wore an Orioles uniform for the final time in Tuesday’s All-Star game, in which he represented Baltimore for the fourth time. His impending departure threatened to overshadow the other festivities at Nationals Park, as the Dodgers made progress in a sweepstakes that included the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and others.
To finish the trade, the Dodgers parted with nearly half a dozen prospects, while holding onto their higher-regarded youngsters such as pitcher Walker Buehler, outfielder Alex Verdugo and catcher Keibert Ruiz. Baseball America rated Diaz, 21, the organization’s third-best prospect. He will depart for the Orioles’ organization along with double-A starter Dean Kremer, Class A infielder Rylan Bannon, Class A reliever Zach Pop and triple-A utilityman Breyvic Valera. The departure of Valera opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Machado.
Baltimore did not send any cash in the deal. The Dodgers will pay Machado $6.3 million, tightening their wiggle room in avoiding luxury-tax penalties. The team’s tax payroll was already at $181.5 million, according to Cot’s Contracts. That number does not include bonuses for Kenta Maeda, which averaged $5.875 million in 2016 and 2017.
With Machado’s salary and Maeda’s bonuses, the Dodgers will have less than $4 million available to improve their bullpen. The team could attempt to shed salary by moving big leaguers such as second baseman Logan Forsythe, pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu or outfielder Yasiel Puig.
The arrival of Machado could expedite the exodus of Puig. By playing Machado at shortstop, a series of dominoes will fall. Chris Taylor will handle second base. Max Muncy will move to first. And Cody Bellinger will join an outfield already crowded with Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson, Andrew Toles and Enrique Hernandez.
“We’ve got a great locker room, and I think he would fit right in,” Ross Stripling said before the All-Star game on Tuesday. “And obviously you put that bat in the middle of our lineup, it makes things pretty special.”