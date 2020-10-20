Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball's best in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — The World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays is a rare meeting of baseball's best for the title, and a matchup of organizations with Andrew Friedman's imprint.

Friedman was the Rays' director of baseball operations from 2004-05 and then general manager from until he left in October 2014 to become the Dodgers' president of baseball operations.

Game 1 is Tuesday night.

Retired first baseman James Loney, a veteran of both organizations, describes the Rays as "feisty."

"We were always fighting. But we always did feel like we were the better team," he said Sunday. "I don't ever feel like we went out there overmatched. We didn't care who was pitching. We didn't care what kind of lineup they had. We were bringing that mentality and I think the Rays team this year has that."

"Both teams are really committed to winning and trying to find any kind of edge they could," added Loney, who played for the Dodgers from 2006-11 and the Rays from 2013-15. "The Rays are really known for their analytics and getting in there, trying to find different ways to beat hard teams: Is it a bullpen guy that we need to use in maybe an unorthodox situation? And the Dodgers, I felt we kind of started doing that towards the end of my career."