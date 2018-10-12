Weather Alert

...A COLD MORNING WILL BRING FROST OR FREEZE CONDITIONS... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS EARLY THIS MORNING IN THE 30 TO 32 DEGREE RANGE. * IMPACTS...ANY COLD-SENSITIVE PLANTS WILL BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&