Devin Williams has been a great relief to Brewers' bullpen

The Brewers moved him to relief last season and Williams flourished. In 31 appearances for Class AA Biloxi, Williams went 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings. The Brewers promoted him to the big leagues on Aug. 5 and he went 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA in six outings, earning an invitation to major league spring training for the first time.

"He had a great season when he came up," Counsell said. "He came into this year really fresh, he had some experience and I think he's still learning. I think he's had some outings early in the season that's he's learned a lot from; learning about his stuff and getting feedback from hitters. And he's gaining confidence. It's been great to see."

Williams is relishing the moment, doing so knowing that with opportunity comes expectation.

"I'm thankful he trusts me enough to put me in those situations," Williams said. "I want to be the guy at the end of the game that they turn to and you know he's putting a zero up. That's where I want to be."

Back to normal

After collecting three hits, including the first leadoff home run of his career batting atop the Brewers' order Tuesday, outfielder Avisail Garcia was back in a more familiar spot Wednesday, He hit cleanup against Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda.