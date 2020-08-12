Devin Williams has been a great relief to Brewers' bullpen

MILWAUKEE — Like most young pitchers trying to work their way up the organizational ladder, Devin Williams wasn't sure what to expect when he was moved to a relief role last season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
In retrospect, it might have been the most fortunate development in the young right-hander's career.
Williams, who tuned 24 earlier this week, picked up his first career victory Tuesday night at Miller Park, striking out two Minnesota Twins batters in a scoreless eighth inning that preserved a 4-4 tie and set the stage for Jedd Gyorko's go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
He's has emerged as an integral cog in the Brewers' bullpen through the first two weeks of the season. In six appearances, Williams has yet to allow a run while scattering three hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts over 12⅓ innings.
"I'm proud of Devin," manager Craig Counsell said after the game. "He's taken a step forward this year, there's no question about it. You can see his confidence out there. He believes in his stuff. I think this guy is going to be really, really important for us."
That a pitcher with only 19 innings of big league experience is even on the mound in a situation like the one Williams found himself in Tuesday night is a testament not only to Counsell's confidence in him, but also Williams' confidence in himself — confidence is growing with every pitch, at-bat, inning and outing.
I finally made it!!! One of my goals this year was to make it on pitching ninja! Thanks for the love Rob! https://t.co/uEELa0zjua— Devin Williams (@DTrainn_23) August 12, 2020
His confidence was on full display with two out and the go-ahead runner at second in the eighth inning Tuesday when he fell behind 2-0 to Twins outfielder Bryon Buxton. Williams came inside with a changeup that flummoxed Buxton, who swung awkwardly for strike one then missed on a second changeup before looking at a 98.1 mph fastball to end the inning.
"On a 2-0 count, he's definitely selling out for a fastball there," Williams said. "I just have enough confidence in my stuff right now to throw it (changeup) in that situation."
Williams' changeup is a big reason he made it to the big leagues last season. He first developed his grip "playing catch with (his) friends" as a kid. He is using it a little more than 40% of of the time this year, with an average speed of 84 mph. Mixing that with a fastball that averages 96.6 mph makes Williams a formidable threat for opposing hitters.
"Big velocity and a really, really good off-speed pitch," Counsell said. "It's a deadly combination for a reliever."
Selected by the Brewers in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft, Williams compiled a 14-24 record and 3.79 ERA in 72 appearances (49 starts) for Milwaukee's Rookie and Class-A affiliates when he reported for spring training in 2017.
A torn ulnar collateral ligament suffered during camp led to Tommy John surgery that left Williams sidelined until the next season, when he made 14 starts for Class A Carolina, where he was 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA.
The Brewers moved him to relief last season and Williams flourished. In 31 appearances for Class AA Biloxi, Williams went 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings. The Brewers promoted him to the big leagues on Aug. 5 and he went 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA in six outings, earning an invitation to major league spring training for the first time.
"He had a great season when he came up," Counsell said. "He came into this year really fresh, he had some experience and I think he's still learning. I think he's had some outings early in the season that's he's learned a lot from; learning about his stuff and getting feedback from hitters. And he's gaining confidence. It's been great to see."
Williams is relishing the moment, doing so knowing that with opportunity comes expectation.
"I'm thankful he trusts me enough to put me in those situations," Williams said. "I want to be the guy at the end of the game that they turn to and you know he's putting a zero up. That's where I want to be."
Back to normal
After collecting three hits, including the first leadoff home run of his career batting atop the Brewers' order Tuesday, outfielder Avisail Garcia was back in a more familiar spot Wednesday, He hit cleanup against Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda.
Counsell said special circumstances, including the Twins going with an opener in right-hander Tyler Clippard on Tuesday, led to the somewhat unorthodox decision to put Garcia in the leadoff spot but wasn't ruling out doing so again in the future.
"We lost a pretty solid option in the leadoff spot when we lost Lorenzo so that changes things and it opens you up to being a little more creative with how you make out your lineups," Counsell said.
Murphy recovering
Counsell said bench coach Pat Murphy is "good spirits" as he continues his recovery suffering a heart attack during a workout earlier this month at Miller Park.
"He's doing really good, depending on the results of the game," Counsell said. "He keeps us on our toes and challenges us, which is good. I know he misses us dearly but it's important his gives this at least a solid month to be away from it and take care of his health."
On deck
The Brewers return to Chicago on Thursday when they'll open their longest road trip of the season with a four-game set against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The Brewers dropped two of three to the Cubs in the season-opening series. Their lone victory came in the second of those three meetings, when they scored three runs over four innings against right-hander Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA), who gets the start for Chicago.
Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 5.40) will start the opener for Milwaukee with right-handers Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.53), Adrian Houser (1-1, 2.65) and Josh Lindblom (1-0, 5.68) rounding out the rest of the series.
