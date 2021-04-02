Developing homegrown pitchers a must for Brewers

Burnes stands out as an example. After going 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA over 38 innings as a rookie in 2018, he regressed the next season by posting a 1-5 record and an 8.82 ERA. He was removed from the starting rotation and sent to the team's spring training facility for a complete overhaul.

The process paid off as Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA last season. Now, the Brewers are hoping to see similar progressions from right-handers Adrian Houser and Freddy Peralta. Neither was drafted by Milwaukee, but both were developed in the its minor league system after being acquired in trades.

"It says a lot about the organization," Woodruff said. "Any time you can have some homegrown guys who can go out and perform, it's pretty cool."

And there are potentially more to come. Eight of the Brewers' top 30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com are pitchers, including three in the top 10 — Ethan Small, Antoine Kelly and Aaron Ashby.