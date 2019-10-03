Moral victories and consolation prizes don't exist in professional sports where, according the old adage, second place is the first loser.
That's especially true when a team goes into a season with not only a realistic expectation of making the playoffs and a legitimate goal of advancing to the World Series, but a franchise-record payroll to make those outcomes all the more possible.
So in some ways, it would be easy to look at the Milwaukee Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals Tuesday night in the National League wild card game as something of a disappointment or, considering the expectations at the start of the season, a possible failure.
Considering, though, what the Brewers overcame to even get to that point, it's possible to consider the 2019 season successful, even if the ultimate goals were never reached.
Optimism was sky high for the Brewers as they reported to Phoenix for the start of spring training. Not was nearly every key player who helped the team finish a victory short of the World Series a year ago, the addition of switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal and the late reunion with infielder Mike Moustakas set Milwaukee up for one of the deepest and most dangerous lineups in the National League.
That group was expected to provide plenty of support for a rotation that would be anchored by veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin and rounded out with promising youngsters Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, with veterans Chase Anderson and Zach Davies providing depth and Jimmy Nelson and Brent Suter waiting in the wings for returns after lengthy rehabs.
Add that staff to a bullpen that was the best in the game a year ago and the Brewers, on paper, had the makings of a bona fide championship contender.
But baseball, of course, isn't played on paper. And rarely does anything go according to plan.
Bobby Wahl and Corey Knebel were lost to season-ending injuries in spring training, changing the relief corps' makeup. Jeremy Jeffress got a late start thanks to his own injury but was never able to duplicate his 2018 success and was ultimately released at the start of September.
Chacin met a similar fate. Milwaukee's Opening Day starter looked nothing like the pitcher who emerged as a de facto ace down the stretch in 2018 and was 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA when he was designated for assignment in late August.
Milwaukee's gamble on its young arms didn't pay off, either. Burnes faltered as a starter and was removed from the rotation in April. Both he and Peralta spent most of their big league time working out of the bullpen with varied success.
The pitching problems were exacerbated by an offense that never quite found its rhythm, either. Travis Shaw hit 63 home runs in his first two seasons with the Brewers but never got going at the plate and spent much of the year at Class AAA.
Jesus Aguilar established himself as one of the best power hitters in the game a year ago but he, too, faltered in 2019 and eventually lost the starting job at first base to Eric Thames before being traded to Tampa Bay.
Lorenzo Cain battled injuries and inconsistency all year, falling from the leadoff spot to seventh in the Brewers' order while Grandal struggled through a slump to start the second half and both Moustakas and Ryan Braun battled injuries at times after the break.
The only constant bright spots were Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff but they also suffered key injuries: Woodruff, an oblique injury that sidelined him for almost two months and Yelich, whose season ended with a fractured knee cap.
Yet, despite all that misfortune, the Brewers still wound up in the postseason; an accomplishment manager Craig Counsell reminded his group about after its season came to a crushing end.
"It's going to sting, as it should, as we expect," Counsell said. "But I still get left with just how we accomplished what we did. And I think we should be proud of that. And we did it together. That's how we did it."
The Brewers' sixth postseason appearance was also their shortest. But unlike 2008 and 2011, and similar to last season, there is no reason to doubt the team will use this experience moving forward and make another run in 2020.
"These baseball seasons are sacred," Counsell said. "You don't get many chances like this. And I'm so proud of the way we battled and the urgency that we played with and how together we became, better than anybody thought we could be.
"It was a wonderful effort. Things didn't go our way tonight, but I'm incredibly proud of what they accomplished. It's an incredible group. They accomplished a lot. They should be proud."