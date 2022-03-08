Despite vitriol, MLB owners, locked-out players closing gap as full-season deadline looms

NEW YORK — For all the vitriol, Major League Baseball owners and locked-out players have closed the gap in recent weeks and are negotiating on similar frameworks for a new collective bargaining agreement.
With the lockout in its 96th day Monday, the sides remained apart to various degrees on three of the most significant items: the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary.
MLB told the union on Monday that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.
Openers on March 31 were among 91 games already canceled, and Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared to be on the verge of calling off more.
“This is a horrible, horrible situation. Everyone on the Yankees, everyone in Major League Baseball shares the blame, players, owners, executives for where we are. It’s a really bad look, especially (with) what’s going on in the world,” Yankees president Randy Levine said Monday on the team’s YES Network. “We all look pretty bad. ... It’s embarrassing to be where we are.”
People are also reading…
In an industry where payrolls project to total in the $4 billion range, the percentage differences on some items do not appear to be insurmountable.
The sides appear to be about $15 million apart on the minimum salary for this year, $20 million for 2023 and $25 million for 2024, each less than 1% of payrolls. This assumes about half of players in the major leagues at any given time are impacted by the minimum.
Differences are greater in the final two seasons, when the union is asking for cost-of-living increases.
The gap in the new pre-arbitration bonus pool is $50 million this year, rising to $70 million by 2026. But, again, the percentage of overall payroll affected by this item is relatively small, under 2%.
And then there is the most divisive issue, luxury tax thresholds. The sides are $18 million apart this year, a difference rising to $33 million by 2026.
How much is each additional $1 million in threshold likely to produce in spending on players? There’s no exact formula.
In 18 seasons of the luxury tax, there have been three seasons in which one team paid tax, 10 with two, two with three and one each with four, five and six.
Including non-monetary penalties for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the tax was suspended, there were 15 instances each of exceeding the first threshold during both the 2012-16 and 2017-21 agreements, up from nine in 2007-11 and eight in 2003-06.
A maximum estimate on luxury tax impact would be a five-times multiplier, and history shows the actual impact is likely to be less.
With much of this year’s free-agent class already signed, there are few stars other than Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa who could drive a team above the threshold.
MLB is concerned a higher 2022 figure would lead to bigger threshold numbers in later years, causing greater payroll disparity and making it more costly for mid- and small-market clubs to retain their stars.
This negotiation is more than those prominent items, and mindset is as important as current positions.
The union thinks it has moved toward clubs by retreating from proposals for more liberalized free agency and the restoration of salary arbitration for eligibility for all players with at least two years of major league service. Players also say they would agree to uniform and helmet advertisements, to a speedier process for a pitch clock and shift limits and to expand the playoffs, though the union prefers 12 teams and MLB would like 14.
MLB thinks it has increased money going to players by expanding the designated hitter to the National League, dropping direct free agent compensation, increasing slot values for amateur draft picks, boosting the postseason pool and improving the pension plan.
Clubs believe they have addressed players’ concern that young stars have not been given appropriate salaries, and the union thinks the teams have not gone far enough. Teams also have backed off their proposals for higher penalties for teams over the tax threshold.
Both sides are close to an agreement on an amateur draft lottery aimed to incentive competition. Management has offered the top five selections and players asked for the top six, with some differences on limitations for teams participation in consecutive years.
Despite moving toward each other, the sides remain headed to a lost season unless they find a compromise.
“That’s a mind-boggling, horrid, horrid thought,” Levine said. “Shame on all of us if it ever gets to that.”
Swinging away: Brewers maintain aggressive approach to roster building despite past strikeouts
January 2018: Signed Matt Albers to 2-year, $5 million contract
Albers was coming off a career-best season in which he went 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 63 appearances for the Nationals when Stearns signed him to help bolster a young bullpen.
Early on, the move looked brilliant as Albers posted a 1.93 ERA through his first 24 appearances. He got knocked around hard his next time out, allowing five earned runs in a loss to the Cubs that resulted in a stint on the injured list. He returned six weeks later but made only one appearance, allowing three runs, before landing back on the IL and posting a whopping 23.63 ERA in eight appearances after he returned in August.
Things didn't go much better in 2019, either. Albers posted a 5.13 in 67 games and became a free agent after the season but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since.
June 2018: Traded JiMan Choi for Brad Miller
Milwaukee signed Choi to a minor league deal to provide depth at first base and he forced his way onto the Opening Day roster by batting .409 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.245 OPS in 27 Cactus League games.
He became expendable when Jesus Aguilar, who also played his way onto the roster with a mammoth spring, seized the starting job at first after Eric Thames' injury. So Stearns dealt Choi to Tampa for Miller, who was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs while playing both first base and the outfield.
"At this point we thought that the positional versatility and the infield experience that Miller brings would be helpful," Stearns said. "He will head to Triple A, and when we have a need, I'm sure he will be ready to contribute."
Miller appeared in just 27 games and batted .230 with two home runs and a .666 OPS before he was designated for assignment on July 28.
July 31, 2018: Traded for Jonathan Schoop
Stearns was reminded of one of his biggest busts Monday when Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop put Milwaukee in a 1-0 hole with an RBI single off Corbin Burnes.
Stearns sent infielder Jonathan Villar and two prospects to Baltimore for Schoop at the trade deadline in 2018, despite having planned to shift Travis Shaw to second after Milwaukee acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas in an earlier deal.
By pairing the right-handed Schoop, who was hitting .244 with 17 home runs at the time of the deal, with Shaw, a left-handed slugger, Stearns thought he had the makings of a formidable tandem.
"Really, what it comes down to for us is we think we're getting better and we think we're adding to our overall depth," Stearns said at the time.
The move backfired as Schoop hit .202 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 46 games then went 0-for-8 in the playoffs leading Stearns to non-tender him after the season.
“Look, it was a bad deal, and that’s on me," Stearns said. "We made a trade for a player we thought was going to be here for basically a year and a half, and I was wrong.”
As for the players Stearns gave up in the deal, only Villar is in the big leagues this season. After batting .270 with 61 stolen bases and a .777 OPS in 216 games for the Orioles, he was traded to Miami in December 2019 and then to the Blue Jays at the deadline in 2020.
He signed with the Mets in February and is batting .231 in 41 games this season.
Dec. 20, 2019: Signed Justin Smoak to 1-year deal
Stearns opted against picking up a $7.5 million option to bring back Eric Thames and instead took a chance on switch-hitting first baseman Justin Smoak, whose power from the left side projected to play well at American Family Field, with the idea of him sharing time at first base with Ryan Braun.
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans, though. When the Brewers returned from their hiatus, Braun was shifted into the designated hitter role leaving first base to Smoak, who never got his bat going and was designated for assignment after batting .186 with five home runs and a .642 OPS in 33 games.
"You never completely know when it is the right time, especially in a season like this," Stearns said at the time. "There is some feel involved in this.
"Determining whether and the likelihood of a player snapping out of a slump is always a really tough judgment call. In this case, with the volume of playing time that Justin had to try to get this going and where we are in the season, we felt like it was the right time."
Smoak's release came just weeks after Stearns cut ties with utility man Brock Holt, who signed his own one-year deal early in Spring Training but was let go after he hit .100 in just 16 games.