Despite the rain, Brewers get their work in

PHOENIX — Rain wiped out the Milwaukee Brewers' Cactus League opener Saturday against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona, but it was still a full day of work at the team's training complex.

Such an agenda would have been next to impossible just two years ago, before the team spent $60 million to renovate Maryvale Baseball Park which had all the space and amenities of a middle school gymnasium.

Now, even if weather cancels games or wipes out on-field work, days aren't a total loss.

"Pitchers still have to throw and now it can get done," longtime coach Ed Sedar said. "Granted it's raining but if you want to accomplish some stuff ... with this facility, you can."

Ryan Braun, the longest-tenured member of the team, remembers his first few seasons when players had to use the weight room in shifts because it wasn't big enough for more than just a few players at any given time.

"That weight room was really small," Braun said. "There was an unofficial schedule so the younger, less-experienced and shorter-tenured guys were expected to go in as early as possible because most of the veteran guys tend to go in a little later."