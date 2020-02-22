Despite the rain, Brewers get their work in

PHOENIX — Rain wiped out the Milwaukee Brewers' Cactus League opener Saturday against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona, but it was still a full day of work at the team's training complex.
Such an agenda would have been next to impossible just two years ago, before the team spent $60 million to renovate Maryvale Baseball Park which had all the space and amenities of a middle school gymnasium.
Now, even if weather cancels games or wipes out on-field work, days aren't a total loss.
"Pitchers still have to throw and now it can get done," longtime coach Ed Sedar said. "Granted it's raining but if you want to accomplish some stuff ... with this facility, you can."
Ryan Braun, the longest-tenured member of the team, remembers his first few seasons when players had to use the weight room in shifts because it wasn't big enough for more than just a few players at any given time.
"That weight room was really small," Braun said. "There was an unofficial schedule so the younger, less-experienced and shorter-tenured guys were expected to go in as early as possible because most of the veteran guys tend to go in a little later."
Now, there's more than enough space for everybody not only in the weight room, but also in the clubhouse. The old version was little more than a third of the size of the current room and also contained the team's dining tables, equipment storage and other utilities making for close quarters on a normal day, while bordering on too-close-for-comfort on days plagued by inclement weather.
Players also have the benefit of expanded video facilities, larger meeting spaces, better-equipped training facilities and even a pool for therapy workouts. For baseball work, the facility now has better-protected batting cages and pitcher's mounds, an agility field with quick-draining artificial turf and a state-of-the-art sports science lab, where players can get immediate analysis of their swings or pitching mechanics.
"It's definitely more conducive to having productive days when you can't get outside," Braun said.
Owner Mark Attanasio's investment was about more than just giving players a comfortable setting to prepare for Opening Day. The Brewers, under president of baseball operations David Stearns, have enhanced their player development operation and the spring training complex is the epicenter of that effort for players at all levels of the organization.
"It’s been a ridiculously good return on investment so far," Attanasio said.
Pitchers Brent Suter and Corey Knebel spent significant chunks of time here last season as they rehabbed from Tommy John surgeries. Right-hander Corbin Burnes has been at the facility almost every day since October in an effort to return to the form that made him a top prospect in 2017.
Catcher Omar Narvaez came early, too, to start studying his new pitching staff and a number of position players — including veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain — were in the clubhouse well before the report date to take advantage of the facilities.
"So many guys are using our complex," manager Craig Counsell said. "It’s even happened faster than we could have expected. It’s been outstanding."
Urias gets to work
Infielder Luis Urias was cleared to start baseball activities after a follow-up exam showed his surgically-repaired left wrist was healing as expected.
Urias underwent the procedure to repair his left hamate bone in late January and has been relegated to conditioning and video work through the first week of camp.
"He's got to gain some strength back but by doing a lot this stuff, that's how you get it back," Counsell said. "There's another two weeks before he gets checked up again so we'll take it slowly and see how he feels."
Anderson to start Sunday
Left-hander Brett Anderson is scheduled to start Sunday with right-handers Josh Lindblom and Adrian Houser and left-hander Eric Lauer scheduled to follow when the Brewers host the San Diego Padres at American Family Fields.
The Brewers will use a pair of split-squad contests Monday against the A's and Angels to get work for pitchers whose appearances were scratched because of Saturday's rainout.
"We'll move some bullpen guys around," Counsell said. "There might be one guy who misses his inning and gets pushed back but we'll make most of it up Monday."