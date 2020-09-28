Despite recent struggles, Cubs believe their past bodes well for their playoff future

Baez said he understood Ross' decision to slide him from cleanup to as low as seventh last weekend and appreciated that his manager told him well in advance of making the move.

"I wasn't hitting really well, and whatever was best for the team, it is what it is," Baez said. "I'm not mad about it. I'm mad that everybody's mad. I'm having fun, and we're still we're shooting for winning (the NL Central)."

Baez said opposing pitchers have teased him with more pitches out of the strike zone.

"I just haven't changed my plan, and we'll see what happens at the end of this year and the playoffs," he said.

Regardless of whether the Cubs enter the playoffs as division champions or a second-place team, they're continuing to evaluate their pitching structure for the best-of-three first-round series.

Adbert Alzolay, who struck out a career-high seven in four innings of relief Tuesday against the Pirates, will start the season finale Sunday.

The Cubs want to take a longer look at left-hander Jose Quintana as a reliever because they don't have enough innings to stretch him out to his normal starting role. Quintana missed the first five weeks because of a cut nerve on his left pitching thumb and three weeks in September because of left lat inflammation.