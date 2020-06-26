David Stearns has his work cut out as Milwaukee Brewers prepare for 'unusual season'

"The way I'm looking at it and the way I think we're going to approach this is we're waking up in the middle of the season and it's a five-way race for the Central Division championship," Stearns said. "That's probably not too dissimilar to what we thought it was going to look like at the front end of the season.

"We thought this was going to be a very tightly compact division, a very hotly-contested division with the vast majority of the division having very strong clubs this year. So that's where we are. We're in late July, we have a really tight division and have a really exciting pennant race coming up.

"If you think back to a normal season, when you're in those late July moments, I don't think anyone feels like you're in a mad dash to the finish line. I think you still recognize there's a long season left and a lot of season left. We've learned that first-hand over the past couple of years when even just a month or half a month of baseball at the end of the season can change the outcome of a season. We're cognizant of that. We understand that every game is going to take on more importance because there are fewer games but we also recognize that 60 games is still a lot of games.