David Stearns confident there's time for Brewers to turn season around

PITTSBURGH — David Stearns doesn't have any answers, either.
The Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations is just as frustrated and just as puzzled by his team's disappointing start to the 2020 season but is trying to keep the situation in perspective.
Yes, the Brewers' offense has been borderline abysmal this year. Milwaukee went into its series finale at Pittsburgh Sunday with an 11-14 record, 4½ games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.
At the same time, Stearns is trying to balance his frustration with the reality the Brewers are just 25 games into the season, even if it is nearing the halfway point of a coronavirus-shortened 60-game campaign. With an expanded playoff field, he knows the team is far from out of the running.
"We haven't played well," Stearns said during a video conference with reporters Sunday morning. "We haven't played well enough to be where we want to be. I don't think we've played on to our capabilities. We have time to correct that, we have time to improve and to make this a productive season for us and, frankly, I think we have plenty of time to do that.
"But we do need to play better, and I think everyone in our clubhouse recognizes that."
Milwaukee began the day having lost four of its last five games, including back-to-back routs by the Pirates, who came into the series with the worst record in baseball. The Brewers' .669 OPS ranked 13th in the NL as did their .300 slugging percentage while their 100 runs scored ranked 12th among the 15 teams in the league.
In a normal season, the 25-game point would come sometime in April, with more than five months of games remaining. Rarely would a team jettison a player with that small of a sample size under normal circumstances. While Stearns understands these are far from normal circumstances, making a rash decision after such a short amount of time isn't the wisest option, even with little more than half the season remaining.
At the same time, because of the realities of the situation, Stearns admits there needs to be a change in philosophy at times.
"We don't usually make decisions based on 30 plate appearances or 20 games," Counsell said. "That's contrary to how we generally do things. We also have to recognize that this is a very different season, and we don't have 162 games to play out. ... So we are going to be forced to make evaluations in a shorter time frame than we otherwise would."
Stearns made a big move earlier this week, designating Brock Holt for assignment after the utilityman batted .100 (3-for-30) in 16 games.
"This is not a transaction you'd make in a normal 162-game season," Counsell said. "But this is not a normal season ... and given everything that's going on this season, we felt that it just wasn't working with Brock."
As disappointing as things have been, Stearns looks at the bright side: Despite the struggles, despite the lack of offense, despite the lack of consistency and despite their record, the Brewers are still in the playoff hunt. So while the frustration he, manager Craig Counsell, coaches, players and fans are feeling is more than understandable, finding a way to that frustration will be key to any potential late-season surge.
"Frustration on its own probably doesn't serve us particularly well, but if frustration leads to an increased focus, if frustration leads to a reassessment of where we are, that can be productive," Counsell said. "And so that's how we have to use it."
Staying ready
With a pair of leadoff doubles, Mark Mathias was the only Brewers' batter with multiple hits Saturday, an impressive feat considering Mathias hadn't seen live pitching since leaving camp in Appleton last Sunday to join the team's taxi squad for their trip to Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
He was added to the active roster Thursday when reliever Corey Knebel was placed on the injured list but did not appear in a game until Saturday.
"It's not easy," Mathias said. "I'm trying to get the timing as much as possible. Being on the taxi squad, you don't want to step on anyone's toes. So for me, it was just making sure I was ready every single day. During the game, getting my reps in there. Hitting a little on the machine, hitting some velocity, and staying locked in."
Roster moves
Left-hander Angel Perdomo was optioned to the alternate training camp in Appleton a day after he was tagged for three runs in the eighth inning of Milwaukee's 12-5 loss in Pittsburgh.
It was the second-straight blowup outing for Perdomo, who has a 20.25 ERA in three appearances since getting his first major league call-up on Aug. 13. In all three of those outings, walks were Perdomo's biggest issue. He issued free passes to seven of the 19 batters he faced while striking out five.
"We can't walk multiple guys in an inning, multiple appearances in a row," Counsell said Saturday night. "It's just not going to work. It's just too hard. It requires perfection with putting the ball in play, so it's got to be better."
To replace Perdomo on the roster, Milwaukee recalled right-handed reliever J.P Feyereisen from Appleton. The River Falls native who played for UW-Stevens Point appeared in one game for the Brewers, allowing a solo home run by Anthony Rizzo in a 3-0 loss on Opening Day.
On deck
Having wrapped up their season-long, 10-game road trip, the Brewers return home Monday to kick off a 10-game homestand with the first of four games against the Reds at Miller Park. Left-hander Brett Anderson (1-2, 3.71 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee, looking to build off a six-inning, one-run effort his last time out. The Reds will go with right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-0, 0.68), who has only allowed eight hits while striking out 41 batters in his four starts this season. He held the Brewers to a run on three hits over six innings in an 8-3 victory on Aug. 7.
