David Stearns confident there's time for Brewers to turn season around

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — David Stearns doesn't have any answers, either.

The Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations is just as frustrated and just as puzzled by his team's disappointing start to the 2020 season but is trying to keep the situation in perspective.

Yes, the Brewers' offense has been borderline abysmal this year. Milwaukee went into its series finale at Pittsburgh Sunday with an 11-14 record, 4½ games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

At the same time, Stearns is trying to balance his frustration with the reality the Brewers are just 25 games into the season, even if it is nearing the halfway point of a coronavirus-shortened 60-game campaign. With an expanded playoff field, he knows the team is far from out of the running.

"We haven't played well," Stearns said during a video conference with reporters Sunday morning. "We haven't played well enough to be where we want to be. I don't think we've played on to our capabilities. We have time to correct that, we have time to improve and to make this a productive season for us and, frankly, I think we have plenty of time to do that.

"But we do need to play better, and I think everyone in our clubhouse recognizes that."