David Stearns: Coming week will determine whether personnel moves should be made by Brewers

MILWAUKEE — With one week remaining until Major League Baseball's trade deadline, there is no telling what David Stearns might do.
And considering the way the Milwaukee Brewers have stumbled out of the gate to start the 2020 season, it's possible not even Stearns himself knows what might happen.
The Brewers' president of baseball operations assembled a roster he, his staff and manager Craig Counsell thought would thrive upon matchup advantages while providing the kind depth necessary to protect against injury and individual slumps over the course of a traditional 162-game season.
Those attributes, combined with an expanded roster, were thought to make the Brewers even more formidable during the condensed, 60-game schedule MLB adopted for 2020. Instead, the team has faltered at the plate while ranking near the bottom of the National League in nearly every major statistical category.
Stearns has three options: He could stand pat and hope the team starts playing up to expectations while taking advantage of an expanded playoff field; he could go out and seek help on the open market; or he could look to be a seller and hope other teams are willing to take a chance on improved performances from players, many of whom are on short-term deals.
"We consider ourselves open to a variety of different opportunities," Stearns said Sunday. "We're going to go into it open-minded in a variety of different ways and see what transpires over the next week."
Should Stearns decide to buy, the situation becomes more muddled simply because of the way baseball is operating this season. Normally, a team looking to bolster its roster for a playoff push dips into a vast minor league system to find potential trade chips. But with teams operating with just an alternate training camp, with no more than 30 players participating, most of an organization's minor league prospects are sitting idle this summer and those who are in camps are there because they have been identified as high-ceiling prospects that organizations think will be contributors down the road.
Dealing a long-term prospect for a few months of service from a proven veteran is already a risky proposition. In 2020, when that veteran player would only be around for 20 to 25 games, development-driven organizations such as Milwaukee are playing with fire.
For the most part, Stearns has not been inclined to deal Milwaukee's top prospects during his tenure. Most of the players he's sent out have been either blocked by established players at the major-league level or likely to be lost to the Rule 5 draft.
"We've done it at times in very specific scenarios," Stearns said. "It's not something we really think we need to make a practice of doing. We're never going to close the door on any one concept, but I think it's a little more challenging this year to trade prospects, especially for a player who doesn't have significant team control remaining beyond the current year."
Salary also could be a factor in any decision. Although the Brewers did shed a significant amount off last season's franchise-record payroll, the shortened schedule and loss of game-day revenue stemming from no fans in the stands hits markets such as Milwaukee, which have limited broadcast revenue and sponsorship streams, particularly hard.
Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio has not shied away from adding to the payroll over the past few years in order to help the team reach the postseason, but the economic reality of pandemic baseball might limit the available dollars.
"We really haven't had those discussions yet," Stearns said. " I think Mark's perspective always is he wants me to come to him with ideas and recommendations. We all understand the financial landscape we're in right now, throughout the industry, so I think those types of decisions are probably going to be made on a case-by-case basis."
Ultimately, Stearns will make the moves, but the team will dictate what those moves, if any, will be. They took the field Monday night against the Reds with an 11-15 record, 5½ games back of the Cubs in the NL Central and 2½ games back of a wild card spot. With four games against the Reds, then three against the Pirates — all at Miller Park — before the Monday afternoon deadline, a lot can happen.
"We went into the trade deadline last year in a pretty similar spot, standings-wise," manager Craig Counsell said. "We're in a spot where we can probably sway some decision-making in the next week."
Seeking change
Counsell began his daily media briefing by sharing his thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police on Sunday. The incident, which has sparked demonstrations and comes in the wake of the death earlier this summer of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, left Counsell stunned, saddened and angry.
"Our community is hurting," said Counsell, who was wearing a "Black Lives Matter" t-shirt during his video conference with reporters. "And our community is probably in for a rough couple days.
"We've got a systemic problem that we need to address, and we all need to educate ourselves. Whether you agree or disagree with what I'm saying, I think it's important that we continue to think, we continue to pursue policy change, we continue to act, because there's violence happening that just absolutely should not be happening. And we can't stay quiet about it."
Counsell said he had discussions with individual players but did not address the team as a whole about the situation. He's hopeful the players will continue those discussions and find ways to use their platform to bring those discussions to a wider audience.
"It has to stay in the conversation," Counsell said. "We have to continue to do what we can, where we can, how we can, and some people are going to act. Hopefully, there's going to be others who accomplish more than I will, certainly. But I'll try to do what I can."
Paternity plan for Woodruff
After facing the Reds on Tuesday night, right-hander Brandon Woodruff is scheduled make one more start before temporarily leaving the team to join his wife for the birth of their first child.
Woodruff's next turn is set for Sunday against the Pirates. If the plan holds, he'll make that start, leave the team on Monday and be home in time for doctors to induce labor on Sept. 1.
"We're not requiring the baby to hold to that schedule," Counsell joked. "We'll see what happens, but now he knows what he thinks is going to happen, so we can prepare for it moving forward. I think it puts his mind at ease, probably, more than anything.
On deck
Woodruff (1-2, 3.23 ERA) will try for his first victory since July 29 on Tuesday night when he makes his seventh start of the season and second against the Reds, who he held to just two runs with five strikeouts over four innings on Aug. 9. The Reds counter with right-hander Louis Castillo (0-3, 4.44) who lasted only 3⅓ innings against the Royals in his previous start.
