David Stearns: Coming week will determine whether personnel moves should be made by Brewers

Seeking change

Counsell began his daily media briefing by sharing his thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police on Sunday. The incident, which has sparked demonstrations and comes in the wake of the death earlier this summer of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, left Counsell stunned, saddened and angry.

"Our community is hurting," said Counsell, who was wearing a "Black Lives Matter" t-shirt during his video conference with reporters. "And our community is probably in for a rough couple days.

"We've got a systemic problem that we need to address, and we all need to educate ourselves. Whether you agree or disagree with what I'm saying, I think it's important that we continue to think, we continue to pursue policy change, we continue to act, because there's violence happening that just absolutely should not be happening. And we can't stay quiet about it."

Counsell said he had discussions with individual players but did not address the team as a whole about the situation. He's hopeful the players will continue those discussions and find ways to use their platform to bring those discussions to a wider audience.