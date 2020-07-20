David Ross is taking a players-first approach to the Chicago Cubs

"We're staying out of bars," Ross declared.

Ross, 43, has welcomed the task of maximizing the skills of a once-young team that has steadily regressed since winning the 2016 World Series — his final season as a player.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown on March 12, Ross intensified workouts at spring training with more live batting practice sessions, with Yu Darvish and Jon Lester facing the likes of Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward.

This was one of a few methods that separated Ross from predecessor Joe Maddon, but the players showed a willingness to accept Ross' methods.

The scrutiny on Ross' game management will intensify once the season starts Friday night against the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers. But he's sold his players on the comforts of Wrigley Field, based on his insistence that they follow health and safety protocols.

"Unbelievable," newcomer Steven Souza Jr. said of Ross' skills. "He's built for this job. He said something the other day, which I think a lot of managers could benefit from, and that's caring about the player first and then the results.