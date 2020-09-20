Daniel Vogelbach's two home runs carry Brewers to season-high fourth straight victory

MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 5-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.
The Brewers (26-26) recorded their first three-game sweep of the season and moved back to .500 for the first time since Aug. 19, when they improved to 11-11 with a victory over the Twins.
Vogelbach's first two-homer game since July 24 of last season accounted for all of Milwaukee's scoring. He gave the Brewers an early lead with a two-run shot in the first and added a three-run blast in the sixth.
Since the Brewers claimed him off waivers on Sept. 3, Vogelbach is batting .361 (13-for-36) with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Both of his home runs came at the expense of Royals starter Brad Keller (4-3). The right-hander went five innings for Kansas City, allowing five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Josh Lindblom (2-3) returned from the bereavement list and worked 5⅓ innings, holding the Royals to just a run on three hits. Lindblom didn't walk a batter for a second consecutive start and struck out two.
Ryan Braun went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in what might have been his last home game with the Brewers. He singled in the sixth ahead of Vogelbach's home run and reached again in the seventh on an infield single.
Freddy Peralta worked 1⅔ scoreless innings before handing things over to Brent Suter, who retired the Royals in order in the eighth but allowed a two-run home run to Salvador Perez in the ninth.
Josh Hader came on and retired Hunter Dozier for the final out, earning his 10th save.
