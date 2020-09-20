Daniel Vogelbach's two home runs carry Brewers to season-high fourth straight victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 5-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

The Brewers (26-26) recorded their first three-game sweep of the season and moved back to .500 for the first time since Aug. 19, when they improved to 11-11 with a victory over the Twins.

Vogelbach's first two-homer game since July 24 of last season accounted for all of Milwaukee's scoring. He gave the Brewers an early lead with a two-run shot in the first and added a three-run blast in the sixth.

Since the Brewers claimed him off waivers on Sept. 3, Vogelbach is batting .361 (13-for-36) with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Both of his home runs came at the expense of Royals starter Brad Keller (4-3). The right-hander went five innings for Kansas City, allowing five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Josh Lindblom (2-3) returned from the bereavement list and worked 5⅓ innings, holding the Royals to just a run on three hits. Lindblom didn't walk a batter for a second consecutive start and struck out two.