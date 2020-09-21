Daniel Vogelbach's 2 homers carry Brewers to season-high fourth straight victory

MILWAUKEE — It’s amazing what a change of scenery can accomplish.
Daniel Vogelbach hardly looked like the answer to the Milwaukee Brewers’ offensive struggles when he was claimed off waivers on Sept. 3. An All-Star with the Seattle Mariners a year ago, Vogelbach had an .088 batting average (5-for-53) and two home runs in 18 games for Seattle before he was designated for assignment.
Since joining Milwaukee, though, Vogelbach has been on a tear, and he took his game to another level Sunday, hitting two home runs in the Brewers’ sweep-clinching 5-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Miller Park.
“Today was just a brilliant day,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Men on base, getting hits in huge spots. He’s probably doing more than you would ever expect.”
In 11 games with the Brewers, Vogelbach is batting .417 (15-for-36) with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.197 OPS, providing the kind of middle-of-the-lineup threat Milwaukee had hoped to receive from veteran Justin Smoak, who was designated for assignment when when Vogelbach was claimed.
“I’m very happy to be here,” Vogelbach said. “A lot of times, you raise your level of play to the people around you. It’s fun to come to the ballpark every day with these guys in the clubhouse believing you’re going to win every single day you step on the field.”
Vogelbach hit a two-run home run off of Royals starter Brad Keller in the first inning and, after the Royals cut Milwaukee’s lead in half in the sixth, Vogelbach struck again with a three-run home run to left-center field.
His first multi-homer game since July 24 of last season stole some of the spotlight from Ryan Braun in what might have been his last home game with the Brewers. The Brewers’ all-time home run leader is in the final guaranteed year of a $105 million contract extension signed in 2011. Though that deal includes a mutual option for 2021, Braun hinted before the season that this could be his last.
“He’s been phenomenal for us offensively but he’s been really great for us in the clubhouse and the dugout every day,” Braun said of Vogelbach. “He’s just excited for the opportunity he has here.”
Braun went 2-for-2 and scored two runs Sunday. If it was his last Brewers home game, his final at-bat resulted in an infield single.
“I tried to take it all in,” Braun said. “Just some of the sentimental feelings crept in throughout the course of the game. It would have obviously been a completely different experience had the fans been here, but I was definitely a little bit more emotional today than a usual regular-season game.”
The day was also emotional for Brewers starter Josh Lindblom. The right-hander held the Royals to a run on three hits and struck out two over 5⅓ innings after being reinstated from the bereavement list due to a medical emergency experienced by his wife.
“It was a hard week, but (my) focus was good,” Lindblom said. “To go out there and to play for 3½ hours, that’s a mental break for me from everything else that’s going on. Thankful for my teammates and coaches and the organization for their support.”
Freddy Peralta worked 1⅔ scoreless innings before handing things over to Brent Suter, who retired the Royals in order in the eighth but allowed a two-run home run to Salvador Perez in the ninth.
Josh Hader retired Hunter Dozier for the final out, earning his 10th save.
Since being no-hit last Sunday by the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers (26-26) have won six of eight games to move back to the .500 mark for the first time since Aug. 19, when they beat the Twins to improve to 11-11. Milwaukee has won four straight games for the first time this season as as it departs for a regular season-ending swing through Cincinnati and St. Louis.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance,” Counsell said. “We’re going on a big road trip and we’ll have a meaningful week of baseball. I don’t think you could ask for anything more from this homestand. We kind of put ourselves in position over this last week to control our own destiny.”
