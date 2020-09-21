Daniel Vogelbach's 2 homers carry Brewers to season-high fourth straight victory

Vogelbach hit a two-run home run off of Royals starter Brad Keller in the first inning and, after the Royals cut Milwaukee’s lead in half in the sixth, Vogelbach struck again with a three-run home run to left-center field.

His first multi-homer game since July 24 of last season stole some of the spotlight from Ryan Braun in what might have been his last home game with the Brewers. The Brewers’ all-time home run leader is in the final guaranteed year of a $105 million contract extension signed in 2011. Though that deal includes a mutual option for 2021, Braun hinted before the season that this could be his last.

“He’s been phenomenal for us offensively but he’s been really great for us in the clubhouse and the dugout every day,” Braun said of Vogelbach. “He’s just excited for the opportunity he has here.”

Braun went 2-for-2 and scored two runs Sunday. If it was his last Brewers home game, his final at-bat resulted in an infield single.

“I tried to take it all in,” Braun said. “Just some of the sentimental feelings crept in throughout the course of the game. It would have obviously been a completely different experience had the fans been here, but I was definitely a little bit more emotional today than a usual regular-season game.”