Daniel Robertson's first homer in two years leads Brewers over Reds

A day after homering three times, Jesse Winker hit his 12th of the season for the Reds.

Heineman, acquired from Texas during the offseason, made his first start for the Reds and hit his first home run for Cincinnati, when he led off the third against Brett Anderson.

Anderson gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.

Home runs by Heineman and Winker in the bottom of the third overcame Luis Urías' home run in the top half. Gray had struck five straight before Urías’ drive.

Gray took a 2-1 lead into the sixth when the game was delayed for 12 minutes after plate umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a passed ball by Stephenson on a cross-up with Gray. Kulpa left the game and was replaced by Nic Lentz, who had been umpiring at second.

Jackie Bradley Jr. who was batting .094 with runners in scoring position, followed the delay with a two-run single.

Long ball

Winker became the first Reds player to hit a home run following a three-homer game since Greg Vaughn in 1999.

Trainer's room