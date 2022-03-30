Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to start Brewers' season opener

PHOENIX — Corbin Burnes' Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers' April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven't yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes, 27, has been one of baseball's best pitchers the last two seasons after struggling through a difficult 2019 campaign.

He went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA in 2019 but followed that up by going 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Last season, Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings.

This will be Burnes' first opening day start. Brandon Woodruff started the Brewers' season opener each of the last two years.

Brewers add pitcher José Ureña

Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday.

Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings.

He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA, and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

Ureña's best seasons came in 2017 and 2018. He went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 2017 and was 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 2018.

Woodruff struggles again

Brandon Woodruff got pounded in his second straight spring start, allowing three home runs in a 10-3 loss to the host Cleveland Guardians in Goodyear, Arizona on Tuesday.

The right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk in 3⅔ innings to raise his ERA to 13.50. He struck out five. During a 10-3 loss to Arizona on March 24, Woodruff allowed six hits and four runs in three innings.