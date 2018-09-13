CHICAGO — Curtis Granderson has played in his share of big games over the years. But to hear the veteran outfielder tell it, the pressure is on him to keep up with the likes of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain at the top of the Milwaukee Brewers’ batting order.
“Yeli and LoCain have been doing it all year, so if I’m inserted at the top (of the order), I’m just trying to do what those guys are doing,” Granderson said.
Granderson certainly delivered Wednesday night, tripling to open the game, hitting a ninth-inning home run and scoring three runs to help propel the Brewers to a 5-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Cain had three hits as the Brewers (84-63) won their seventh consecutive series and pulled back within one game of the NL Central-leading Cubs (84-61).
“You win seven series in a row and you’re going to be fine. It means you’re playing good baseball and lots of guys are contributing, and tonight was a good example of it,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Granderson also singled for a three-hit night and Mike Moustakas had a two-run single for Milwaukee.
Josh Hader (6-1) struck out three in a scoreless eighth to get the win. Six Brewers pitchers combined to hold Chicago to six hits.
Hader faced 10 batters in the series, allowing a single while striking out nine.
“This was a series where his talents were on display,” Counsell said of Hader. “It’s fun in the biggest moments of games to see a guy just go after dudes. He took it up a notch for sure.”
Kris Bryant had two hits and drove in Chicago's run.
"We're still in first place; I'm not worried about that," infielder Javier Baez said. "We know we'll come through as a team. Nobody is going to beat us if we go out there and play."
Granderson appeared to begin the game with his 48th career leadoff homer, but it was ruled a triple following an umpire review. Two batters later, Cain singled to drive in Granderson for the game’s first run.
"That might be my basketball skills," Granderson said. "If I would have gotten them in before, then I would have been playing basketball."
Travis Shaw’s sacrifice fly in the third gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead.
Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson allowed just two hits in four innings before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth. Chicago then scratched across a run in the bottom of the fifth against relievers Jacob Barnes and Corey Knebel.
Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella, batting for starter Kyle Hendricks (11-11), led off with an infield single against Barnes and advanced to second on a throwing error by shortstop Hernan Perez. Three batters later, with La Stella on third, Bryant doubled off a 98 mph fastball from Knebel to make it 2-1.
The Brewers broke it open with three runs in the ninth. Granderson led off with a home run against Steve Cishek to make it 3-1.
“Grandy starting off the game (with a triple) and then the homer in the ninth — those were the big moments in the game for sure,” Counsell said.
Later in the inning, Moustakas singled through the left side with the bases loaded to make it 5-1.
“We just kept putting pressure on them and creating opportunities, and finally in the ninth, we cashed in,” Counsell said. “We put ourselves in a spot where the division (title) is within reach. You feel like now, it’s really take care of your own stuff, play well, and you have a chance to be there.”
Trainer's room
Cubs RHP Yu Darvish underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow to clean out loose debris, the team announced. Darvish was declared out for the season last month after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in the elbow. He recently visited noted orthopedic surgeon James Andrews for a second opinion, and the surgery was recommended.
The procedure, termed a debridement, was performed in Dallas by Texas Rangers physician Keith Meister.
Cubs RHP Brandon Morrow (right biceps inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen and his next step will be a simulated game this weekend. If all goes well, Morrow hopes to return to the active roster by the end of next week. ... LHP Jon Lester (back spasms) played catch and appears ready to make his scheduled start Saturday after leaving Monday's game in the sixth inning.
Time change
The Cubs, who are scheduled to play a makeup game Thursday afternoon in Washington, announced that Friday’s game against the Reds at Wrigley Field has been moved to 7:05 p.m. It had been scheduled for 1:20 p.m.
They are not happy about losing a scheduled day off because it means going 30 straight days without one.
"Playing 30 consecutive days is the difficult part," manager Joe Maddon said. "For me, I don't think that's been discussed enough regarding whether to play or not."
On Thursday, Mike Montgomery (4-5, 3.85 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs, while Joe Ross makes his season debut for the Nationals.
Up next
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (8-11, 4.40 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start with Milwaukee on Friday night in the opener of a home series against Pittsburgh. Right-hander Chris Archer (4-7, 4.56) is the scheduled starter for the Pirates.