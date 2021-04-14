Cubs' Willson Contreras hits back at Brewers with decisive homer

"That's got to feel so good for him," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He almost ripped my hand off when he high-fived me in the dugout."

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras in the fourth inning. Contreras also was hit by pitches from Milwaukee's Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger during the Cubs-Brewers series at Wrigley Field.

"I think that's the nature of how you have to pitch him and what he covers," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We're trying to go inside there and we're kind of missing spots a little bit. He is on the plate, so there's a little less room for error there is what I'd say. But we're going to continue to pitch inside."

This latest incident led to a heated moment between these two NL Central rivals, who are facing off nine times this month.

When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him. Woodruff and Tepera exchanged words afterward.

"I've never been thrown at before," Woodruff said. "So, crazy. That's just part of the rivalry. I get it. Tensions get a little hot, but it is what it is."

Milwaukee nearly answered Contreras' shot with a comeback of its own.