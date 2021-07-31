Cubs trade away icons that keyed historic 2016 World Series win, begin rebuilding

"We made offers to everyone that I believe will hold up exceptionally well and we weren't able to reach deals," Hoyer said. "Does that frustrate me? It does. I know we put our best foot forward and I'm proud of the offers we made."

Hoyer has through the end of the offseason to prove the Cubs are indeed retooling and not doing some form of a rebuild. The trades made this week need to be viewed with that aspect and big picture in mind. Hoyer took a logical approach in cashing in two more months of Rizzo, Bryant and Báez, even though it forced Cubs fans to endure a painful 48-hour teardown. Strengthening a farm system that once was a valuable source of talent and trade commodities during the Cubs' successful run the previous five years is part of the equation behind these moves. The Cubs don't win the World Series in 2016 without them.

"We have raised the expectations of what people want in this city," Hoyer said. "Cubs fans don't expect to make the playoffs every 13 years like they did before. They expect to be in the playoffs, they expect to win. And I'm super proud that we created that, we caused that expectation. And now we have to live up to that expectation, and that's fantastic.

"I don't care about trying to look like you're competing or finishing in second place. I care about trying to win championships."