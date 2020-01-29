Cubs sign former Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress

CHICAGO — The Cubs are taking two more low-risk fliers on a pair of players hoping to rebound from injuries, reaching one-year deals with reliever Jeremy Jeffress and outfielder Steven Souza Jr.

Jeffress' contract is worth $850,000, and the 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Souza finalized a $1 million deal that includes the possibility of $2 million in bonuses based on plate appearances and days on the active roster.

Chicago has been unusually quiet this winter after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. But the Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Brandon Morrow in December, bringing back the closer after he missed last season while he struggled to return from right elbow surgery.

Jeffress was one of baseball's most dominant relievers in 2018, making the All-Star team for the first time while going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves for Milwaukee. He made a career-high 73 appearances for the NL Central champions and then pitched in eight games in the playoffs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}