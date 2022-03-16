Cubs rotation largely set, but depth needed in bullpen

Whatever path the Chicago Cubs take in building their opening-day pitching staff, they need more arms.

A lot of them.

The loss of reliever Codi Heuer to season-ending Tommy John surgery and the likely absence of right-hander Adbert Alzolay for at least two months with a lat strain creates uncertainty for an already thin depth chart.

The Cubs have 19 Cactus League games to prepare and build up pitchers. Their roster remains a work in progress, especially on the pitching side. It's difficult to project an opening-day staff with so many openings and a lack of experience in the bullpen.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy acknowledged how the lack of depth could influence the way the Cubs use the rotation and bullpen early in the season. In regard to a possible six-man rotation to help cover innings at the start of the season, Hottovy replied, "I mean, we're going to need more arms if we're going to do that."

"There's probably a better chance of us trying to do piggyback style just to keep guys on routines and build them up," he said, "but also not pushing that limit on pitch count and stuff."

The rotation is largely set, led by Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley. The veteran Miley expects an easy transition to a new team. Three of his last four seasons came in the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, so he is well-versed in the hitters the Cubs will see most often.

"Could be good, could be bad — guys might have me figured out by now, or maybe the history I have made with some of these guys, I can keep having some success," Miley said. "That's the plan, at least."

Manager David Ross indicated Tuesday that right-hander Alec Mills has proved he deserves a shot to start. That leaves the last rotation spot as a competition between left-hander Justin Steele and right-hander Keegan Thompson. The Cubs have only two other notable starters on their 40-man roster: right-hander Cory Abbott and left-handed prospect Brailyn Márquez, who had visa issues in arriving to camp from the Dominican Republic.

"We're getting everybody ready to identify what gives us the best option to win throughout a six-month season and where we need depth and how to develop that," Ross said.

Identifying multi-inning weapons is an important part of the pitching staff's configuration. Steele, Thompson and Alzolay thrived in those bullpen situations last season. Other than either Steele or Thompson again slotting into that role, there aren't many obvious organizational options for Ross to harness in those spots.

Ross believes the Cubs could go both the internal and external route to find a multi-inning reliever.

"We have some guys in house that can definitely transition into that," Ross said. "As an intention for our development in spring training, we're trying to get some guys to give us some length."

The addition of the designated hitter in the National League means more flexibility and better planning in how to use a multi-inning arm. Ross won't have to worry about double switches and pinch-hitting for a reliever who is throwing well and could go longer if the circumstances didn't force Ross to replace him offensively.

"That is a priority that could come from within — definitely we have the talent to do that," Ross said. "And we have some guys already that are capable of that. I know (the front office is) intent on getting pieces to help fill the bullpen."

The problem for the Cubs is the bullpen needs help in multiple spots — back end, multi-inning and middle relief. Even with the non-roster invitees to big-league camp giving the Cubs 18 pitchers to get eyes on, they still need more — not only to have the depth needed to get through a season, but also to create competition behind what should be a solid top of the rotation.