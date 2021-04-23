Cubs pound Brewers in series opener

CHICAGO — Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back nicely after a rough start against Atlanta.

Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers' offense.

Wong finished with three hits in his first game since April 8. He had been sidelined by an oblique injury.

Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (2-2) departed with right knee discomfort after throwing just 11 pitches.

After Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Rizzo doubled and Báez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom. Marisnick added a three-run double and Hoerner capped Chicago's six-run first with an RBI double.