Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy shares harrowing battle with COVID-19

“They’re not going to die, but people live with family members that are not in the same shape as them, they’re not professional athletes. They are potentially high-risk individuals, and what we have to wrestle with every day is not only keeping ourselves safe and our team safe, but also what we can do to keep our family safe.”

Hottovy learned of his virus on the third day of symptoms after a nasal test and was immediately quarantined at his home. He communicated with his wife and two children on FaceTime, but his second week of quarantine was interrupted by sleepless nights caused by a soaring fever, coughing, shallow breathing and dehydration. He saved his dosage of Tylenol for nights to combat the symptoms.

Hottovy said he went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on the 12th day and was prepared to stay overnight. But he was sent home with a breathing apparatus and antibodies after eight hours of tests.

“Just the fact that I was young and in decent shape, what I was told was that I had a lot of what those other people (had) to get put on a ventilator,” Hottovy said. “My body was able to fight it enough and not have to be put on one.”

Hottovy thanked his wife, Andrea, for protecting their children and said neighbors provided cleaning supplies to sanitize his home.