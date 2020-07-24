Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks shuts down Brewers in dominant outing on Opening Day at Wrigley Field
Brewers Cubs Baseball

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks threw a complete game in Friday's season opener against the Brewers, allowing only three hits while striking out nine batters en route to a 3-0 victory at Wrigley Field in Chicago to kick off the shortened 2020 MLB season. 

 DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brandon Woodruff was good Friday night but unfortunately for the Milwaukee Brewers, Kyle Hendricks was just a bit better.

The Cubs' right-hander held Milwaukee's offense to just three hits and struck out nine while pitching into the ninth inning as the Brewers dropped their season opener, 3-0, at Wrigley Field.

Making his first career Opening Day start, Woodruff struck out five over five innings of work. He gave up four hits but one of them was a two-run home run to Ian Happ that put Chicago on the board in the third inning.

That turned out to be all the support Hendricks, also making his first career Opening Day start, would need. He cruised through the next six innings with ease, needing only five pitches to get through the seventh.

Anthony Rizzo's solo home run in the eighth off rookie right-hander J.P. Feyereisen gave the Cubs an insurance run and allowed Hendricks to come back out for the ninth inning.

Orlando Arcia led off the final inning with his third single of the night but Eric Sogard and Christian Yelich grounded into fielder's choices and after a visit from Chicago manager David Ross, Hendricks got Keston Hiura to bounce into a force at second to end the game.

This story will be updated. 

