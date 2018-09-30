Cole Hamels found solace after the Cubs missed a chance Saturday take care of their own business.
"We do have next week that we're be playing for," said Hamels, mindful that the Cubs have assured themselves of playing through at least Tuesday. "You just want it to be more of a five-game series and not a one-and-done in that crazy wild-card game.
"It's exciting in itself, but there's more content when you know you won the division and have those five games."
The Cubs (94-67) put themselves in a virtual must-win mode Sunday after falling 2-1 to the Cardinals on Saturday at Wrigley Field, hours before the Brewers (94-67) beat the Tigers 6-5 to move into a tie for first place in the National League Central entering the final game of the season.
Should the Cubs and Brewers finished tied, a tiebreaker would be played Monday at Wrigley Field to determine the Natonal League Central champion and a two-day break. The loser would host the wild-card game Tuesday for the right to advance to the NL Division Series starting Thursday.
"I would just like to continue to have the best record in the league after (Sunday)," manager Joe Maddon said after 18-game winner Miles Mikolas limited his team to one unearned run on five singles in eight innings.
The Cardinals were eliminated from wild-card contention when the Dodgers defeated the Giants 10-6 in San Francisco. The Cardinals will miss their third straight postseason for the first time since 1997-99.
Mikolas became only the third pitcher since 1908 to post a road record of 10-0 or better - joining Greg Maddux (13-0 in 1995 with the Braves) and Jimmy Key (10-0 in 1994 with the Blue Jays).
"There's nothing to lament with our guys," Maddon said. "They have been playing hard for a long period of time. Our route has been different than everyone else. We'll come back ready to play Sunday and see where it falls."
The Cubs will rely on left-hander Mike Montgomery, who allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings in a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.
Because the Cubs are assured of no worse than playing in Tuesday's wild-card game, Maddon isn't inclined to make several of his starting pitchers available to relieve.
"The biggest thing there is if you were to get in a bad situation, to not utilize the guys that you really would need on the next day," Maddon said. "That would be the best way to describe it.
"If it's all systems go, then it's all systems go."
The Cardinals will start rookie Jack Flaherty, who has allowed one run while striking out 16 in 10 innings against the Cubs this season. But Flaherty, 22, has thrown 148 1/3 innings (plus 31 2/3 in Triple A), so his work Sunday may be limited.
Many of the Cubs played in the 2016 World Series, in which they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to capture the franchise's first title since 1908. Hamels, who has pitched in seven postseasons with the Phillies and Rangers and earned 2008 World Series most valuable player honors, didn't lose his sense of humor despite taking the loss even though he allowed only two runs (one earned) on three hits in seven innings.
"You have to admire his mustache more than anything," Hamels said. "He definitely has me beat."
A catcher's interference call on Victor Caratini set up the Cardinals' tying run in the fourth, but Hamels took responsibility for hitting Harrison Bader on an 0-2 pitch and walking Jairo Munoz to start the fifth to set up Matt Carpenter for a tie-breaking single.
"We know we've obviously advanced, but there's a way we want to advance (to the NLDS)," Hamels said. "And it's kind of keeping our head on right and keeping us focused. And knowing that these are the moments we train for."
Winning the NL Central title outright Sunday would provide relief to a Cubs team that has held at least a share of first place since July 13, completed a stretch of 30 consecutive days with a scheduled game that concluded Sept. 19 and coped with the loss of Addison Russell, who was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21 while he undergoes a Major League Baseball investigation for domestic abuse after his former wife made allegations against him.
"If we've proved anything the last 1½ months to ourselves, it's that no matter how hard our situation is compared to everyone else's, we're going to keep playing hard and having each other's back and stay focused all the way through," Hamels said.