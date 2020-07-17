Cubs' Kyle Hendricks to start opener against Brewers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was quite a moment for Kyle Hendricks and David Ross.

Of course, the affable Ross was a bit more excited than the reserved Hendricks.

Hendricks was selected by Ross to start on opening day for the Chicago Cubs, getting the nod over Yu Darvish. Ross, who is beginning his first year as a major league manager, finalized the decision on Thursday, first telling his starting pitchers in a meeting before privately congratulating Hendricks on the accomplishment.

"You know him. He's nonchalant. No big deal," a chuckling Ross said. "It may have been a bigger deal to me to tell him than it was for him to hear the news."

Chicago begins the season on July 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ross said Darvish will start the second game, but he did not reveal how the rest of his rotation will line up.

"I'm just excited to get back out on the field with the boys, with my teammates, and just having them start to count," Hendricks said.

While some of baseball's most electric arms will start the first game, the 30-year-old Hendricks relies more on precision and control. He is known for his studious approach with scouting reports and his poker face out on the mound, where his expression reveals nothing about how he feels about his outing.