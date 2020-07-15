Cubs' Kyle Hendricks makes strong case to start opener against Brewers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks are lined up to pitch the Chicago Cubs' July 24 opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Darvish might seem the prohibitive favorite, based on his 2.76 ERA, 0.808 WHIP and 16.86 strikeout/walk ratio in the second half of 2019.

But Hendricks has pitched deeper and more efficiently recently, and he provided a strong case in Tuesday night's intrasquad game at Wrigley Field with 6-plus innings of one-hit ball in a 70-pitch outing.

Hendricks' efficiency could help take the load off the rest of the pitching staff. The Cubs have said they're not looking for their starters to throw more than five innings in their season debuts and are training many of their relievers to throw multiple innings.

Hendricks didn't walk a batter and struck out three. After third baseman Kris Bryant sailed a throw that pulled first baseman Josh Phegley off the bag for an error, Hendricks retired the next 12 batters and 14 of his final 15.

The only interruption was due to a fielding error by Phegley in the sixth.

Darvish threw 60 pitches in 3? innings and didn't pitch with the same smooth rhythm as Hendricks. He walked Bryant and threw a wild pitch before allowing an RBI single to Jason Kipnis in the first.