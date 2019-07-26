CLEVELAND — The Cubs have 60 games left this season, but Kris Bryant knows what's at stake over the next week.
"A lot of stuff going on," Bryant said Wednesday, a day before the Cardinals won their fifth straight and eighth in 10 to pull into a first-place tie with the idle Cubs in the National League Central.
The first four of six straight road games against the Brewers and Cardinals come before Wednesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, starting Friday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
Because this is the first season with one trade deadline, Cubs President Theo Epstein and other major league executives will be thinking about depth and urgent needs when 25-man rosters expand Sept. 1.
Bryant and his teammates realize they must take care of business, especially on the road. They are a stunningly subpar 19-29 away from Wrigley Field.
"The mindset you have as a player is the next game is the most important game, but this could be a week where it defines our season - playing the Brewers and Cardinals with the trade deadline," said Bryant, who expects to play Friday after leaving Wednesday's game against the Giants in the fifth inning because of right knee soreness.
"Everyone is thinking we're going to make moves. So we might look back on this week at the end of the season, and it will tell us a lot about where we are at the end of the year."
Only two games separate the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers, prompting first baseman Anthony Rizzo to declare: "Whoever gets the best record within the division from here on out is going to take it."
The Cubs return to Miller Park for the first time since April 5-7, when they lost two of three to conclude a 2-7 start. They return in first place but realize their status is precarious, especially considering their road woes entering this six-game stretch that can swing their fortunes in a hurry.
"The biggest thing to do is, we've got to figure out this road dilemma," manager Joe Maddon said.
The Cubs have lost 17 of their last 25 away from home, and 10 of their 17 losses in one-run games have come on the road.
The same core went 44-37 outside of Wrigley each of the last two seasons. And the Cubs this year have a higher slugging percentage (.460) and OPS (.790) on the road than at home (.447 and .785).
The consecutive 5-4 setbacks to the Giants this week stung, especially considering the Cubs blew leads in both. Bryant said he and his teammates let their postgame frustration linger until they arrive at the team hotel.
"In the past we didn't really look at losses that way because we really didn't have to because we were winning so much," he said. "But now it's like: 'Let's marinate these losses a little more, be pissed off about it and come get them tomorrow.' "
The Cubs have 39 of their remaining 60 games against NL Central teams, including 23 on the road. They enter Friday's series opener with a 4-12 road record against division foes.
"We have to totally figure out the people within our own group," Maddon said.
And it can't be a short-term fix. The Cubs return to Miller Park on Sept. 5-8 and to Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a season-ending three-game series Sept. 27-29.
"As players, it really doesn't matter where we're playing," Bryant said. "We don't put much thought into that. I know the record says otherwise. I know playing on the road has been tough for us, but we haven't looked at it that way."