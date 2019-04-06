MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward went deep twice for his first multihomer game in a Cubs uniform, Cole Hamels grinded through six solid innings and Chicago beat the Milwaukee Brewers 14-8 on Saturday night at Miller Park to end a six-game skid.
Heyward hit the first of three Chicago homers off starter Corbin Burnes, with Javier Baez and Victor Caratini also connecting. Heyward added his second shot off Alex Wilson during a seven-run eighth inning. His last multihomer game was on Aug. 16, 2015, for St. Louis against Miami, a season before he signed a $184 million, eight-year contract with Chicago.
Hamels (1-0) labored early, throwing 51 pitches over the first two innings, but he mostly cruised through the next four innings, retiring 12 of his final 14 batters. He limited the damage early, stranding two by striking out Christian Yelich to end the second. He also got Lorenzo Cain to chase a changeup that would have been ball four with two on and two out in the fourth.
Chicago improved to 2-6 with its first win since Opening Day. The front office revamped a struggling bullpen earlier Saturday, demoting right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to Class AAA Iowa and putting lefty Mike Montgomery on the 10-day injured list.
Edwards had a 32.40 ERA in four games. After missing most of spring training with shoulder soreness, Montgomery made four appearances this season, posting a 16.88 ERA in 2⅔ innings.
Kyle Ryan and Allen Webster were called up to replace them but didn’t fare much better. Ryan allowed two baserunners while getting two outs to start the seventh, and Webster followed and allowed a three-run homer to Ryan Braun.
Burnes (0-1) struck out six but gave up six hits and three walks. In two starts this season — his first in a big league rotation — Burnes has allowed six home runs over 10 innings.
Braun had three RBIs for Milwaukee. Cain and Eric Thames also homered.
Up next
After holding the Reds to two runs over five innings in his 2019 debut, Brewres right-hander Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA) gets the series finale against Chicago.
He’ll go up against Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.15).
Jeffress on track
Barring a setback, reliever Jeremy Jeffress is on a schedule that will see him return during the Brewers’ April 15-21 homestand against the Cardinals and Dodgers, manager Craig Counsell said.
Jeffress, who was sidelined during spring training by shoulder weakness, began a rehab assignment at Class AAA San Antonio on Friday and threw 25 pitches over 1⅓ innings. His next outing for San Antonio is tentatively set for Tuesday.
“We’re looking forward to getting him back,” Counsell said. “He’s been on the right path now, a month now of positive days, so there’s no reason why that should change at this point.”
Starter Jimmy Nelson, who’s also on the IL, has been throwing extended bullpen sessions at the team’s rehab facility in Phoenix. “The next stop,” general manager David Stearns said, is a three- to four-inning stint against hitters in a controlled environment.
At some point, the Brewers aim to get Nelson to San Antonio as well.