Cubs get full house at Wrigley Field starting Friday, 2 weeks before Brewers at AmFam Field

"Especially now, I think fans are happy to be out of the house and very happy to be at Wrigley and the team is playing well," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "The fans are always top notch, but when we're playing well, they jump behind us even more. And when we're not, they're still behind us. That's the beauty of it. That's why being a Cub is so great."

The rival Cardinals are the perfect opponent for what should be a raucous, packed ballpark on what projects to be a gorgeous weekend. In their first trip to Chicago this season, the Cardinals look to make up ground on the Cubs (35-27), who lead the National League Central by a half-game over the Milwaukee Brewers (34-27) and by three over the Cardinals (32-30).

Playing in a full-capacity Wrigley is a welcome change, especially amid the Cubs' challenging June schedule.

"It's going to be an awesome series," said right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who is aligned to pitch Friday's opener. "It felt like a packed house the last time we were there with the noise and everything, so I can't even imagine it. Fans are going to be pumped up.

"It just had to be the Cardinals. I think it's going to be a special weekend."

Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan contributed.