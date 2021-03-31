Cubs embarking on a season that could go in many different directions

In case anyone has forgotten, the Cubs lost their last six home games that year with fans inside the ballpark, blowing a shot at the postseason in Joe Maddon's final year and leading to some loud booing of Kimbrel, one of the chief culprits of the downfall.

Kimbrel lost his job last year to Jeremy Jeffress but pitched well enough in middle relief the final month that manager David Ross announced at the start of camp he'd return as closer without having to compete for the role.

Kimbrel entered Sunday with a 14.25 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in six outings. The Cactus League is not always a good indicator of how well a player will fare, so it remains to be seen which Kimbrel we'll see in 2021.

Cubs President Jed Hoyer said over and over in the offseason he has to keep "one eye on the future," which suggested a transition toward building the next window of opportunity. But on Saturday, the Cubs optioned future second baseman Nico Hoerner to the alternate site in South Bend after previously signing 34-year-old Eric Sogard, who hit .209 last year with the Milwaukee Brewers.